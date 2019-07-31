Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2019

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) has declared the following dividends:



$0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



$0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



$0.15625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



$0.19635068 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



$0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



$0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



$0.25625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019; and



$0.45 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at March 31, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

A .pdf version of this press release is available at : http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/221822a9-7581-4d94-b7d1-c27577668479

For more information please contact

Investor Enquiries: Media Enquiries: Ms. Stephanie Amaimo Ms. Karen McCarthy Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs Fortis Inc. Fortis Inc. 248.946.3572 709.737.5323 investorrelations@fortisinc.com media@fortisinc.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.