MSB Financial Corp. Releases Second Quarter Earnings

The Company reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The six months ended June 30, 2019 had been impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control. While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly. Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $2.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share.

Highlights for the quarter:

Return on average assets was 0.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and return on average equity was 7.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 7.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 62.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 62.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Non-performing assets represented 0.69% of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 140.26% at June 30, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.

The Company’s balance sheet at June 30, 2019 reflected a decline in total assets of $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2018 due to a reduction in loans, offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents, improved asset quality, and capital levels that exceeded regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution.

The effective tax rate increased to 28.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 24.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited; annualized where applicable) As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.36 % 0.87 % 0.92 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 7.28 % 3.05 % 7.20 % 7.56 % 7.17 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.24 % Net loans / deposit ratio 118.62 % 113.10 % 119.43 % 113.08 % 113.64 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 11.42 % 11.77 % 11.40 % 11.86 % 11.39 % Efficiency ratio 62.97 % 83.83 % 62.51 % 61.96 % 62.49 % Book value per common share $ 12.64 $ 12.46 $ 12.37 $ 12.70 $ 12.43

Net Interest Income



Total interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $429,000, or 7.5%, to $6.2 million compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of an increase in loan yields. Total interest expense increased by $449,000, or 34.4%, to $1.8 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was flat at $4.4 million compared to the same three month period in 2018. The annualized net interest spread was 2.94% and 3.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.21% compared to 3.24% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased $1.1 million, or 9.91%, to $12.3 million compared to $11.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as average earning assets increased $13.0 million year over year. Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million, or 41.33%, to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 as average interest bearing liabilities increased $4.8 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased 43 basis points.

Net interest income grew $101,000, or 1.2%, to $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net interest spread and net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019, declined 13 and 4 basis points respectively, to 2.93% and 3.20% compared to 3.06% and 3.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing has become more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was zero compared to $90,000 for the same period in 2018. The loan loss provision for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was zero compared to $180,000 for the same period in 2018. The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $204,000, as compared to $208,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $394,000, as compared to $412,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense, totaled $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional service expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $487,000 tax provision compared to $407,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 28.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 24.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $719,000 tax provision compared to a provision of $814,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 29.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 26.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) For the quarter ended: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Net interest income $ 4,411 $ 4,423 $ 4,459 $ 4,755 $ 4,431 Provision for loan losses — — — 60 90 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,411 4,423 4,459 4,695 4,341 Other income 204 190 198 190 208

Other expense 2,906 3,867 2,911 3,064 2,899 Income before income taxes 1,709 746 1,746 1,821 1,650 Income taxes (benefit) 487 232 491 506 407 Net income $ 1,222 $ 514 $ 1,255 $ 1,315 $ 1,243 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,126,938 5,198,432 5,276,116 5,330,029 5,331,090 Diluted 5,155,258 5,237,329 5,317,305 5,388,577 5,375,090

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2019



Total assets amounted to $581.5 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 0.52%, compared to December 31, 2018.

The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $499.9 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $8.1 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2018.

Securities held to maturity were $39.5 million at June 30, 2019, unchanged when compared to December 31, 2018.

Deposits decreased $4.0 million, or 0.94%, to $416.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Borrowings totaled $95.1 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $800,000, or 0.85%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) At: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 1,200 $ 1,040 $ 1,558 $ 1,254 $ 1,654 Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 14,473 9,771 10,242 20,817 14,660 Securities held to maturity 39,455 36,982 39,476 43,009 44,770 Loans receivable, net of allowance 494,192 489,445 502,299 494,848 509,689 Premises and equipment 8,006 9,221 8,180 8,323 8,461 Federal home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 4,805 3,406 4,756 4,117 4,212 Bank owned life insurance 14,775 14,679 14,585 14,489 14,392 Accrued interest receivable 1,715 1,772 1,615 1,734 1,754 Other assets 2,863 1,777 1,789 1,803 1,657 Total assets $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 $ 590,394 $ 601,249 Deposits $ 416,607 $ 432,754 $ 420,579 $ 437,597 $ 448,512 Borrowings 95,075 64,275 94,275 80,075 82,175 Other liabilities 3,423 4,172 3,000 2,714 2,056 Stockholders' equity 66,379 66,892 66,646 70,008 68,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 $ 590,394 $ 601,249

Loans



At June 30, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $494.2 million, a decrease of $8.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans 39.9% and residential mortgages 31.2%. Commercial and industrial loans represented 20.6% of the portfolio while construction loans accounted for 8.1% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $1.7 million to $520.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The slight increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $6.9 million and a decrease of $5.0 million in residential mortgages as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At quarter ended: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Residential mortgage: One-to-four family $ 139,119 $ 140,043 $ 143,391 $ 147,127 $ 151,372 Home equity 23,596 25,160 24,365 25,494 26,174 Total residential mortgage 162,715 165,203 167,756 172,621 177,546 Commercial and multi-family real estate 207,866 206,653 212,606 209,283 214,653 Construction 42,356 37,319 29,628 28,788 48,423 Commercial and industrial - Secured 50,802 49,640 60,426 56,331 52,879 Commercial and industrial - Unsecured 56,672 53,791 48,176 45,518 41,261 Total commercial loans 357,696 347,403 350,836 339,920 357,216 Consumer loans 425 470 540 580 608 Total loans receivable 520,836 513,076 519,132 513,121 535,370 Less: Loans in process 20,447 17,443 10,677 12,142 19,594 Deferred loan fees 536 530 501 475 491 Allowance 5,661 5,658 5,655 5,656 5,596 Total loans receivable, net $ 494,192 $ 489,445 $ 502,299 $ 494,848 $ 509,689

Asset Quality



At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 non-performing loans totaled $4.0 million and $4.1 million, or 0.69% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively. Nonperforming loans decreased slightly since year end as one relationship was resolved in the quarter. Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $5.7 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $538,000 from December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% and 1.11% at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 140.26% at June 30, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Non-accrual loans $ 3,681 $ 3,839 $ 4,131 $ 2,746 $ 3,430 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 355 2 101 699 Total non-performing loans $ 4,036 $ 3,839 $ 4,133 $ 2,847 $ 4,129 Non-performing assets / total assets 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.71 % 0.48 % 0.69 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.57 % 0.80 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (4 ) (3 ) — — — Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) — % — % — % — % — % Allowance for loan loss / total loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 140.26 % 147.38 % 136.83 % 198.67 % 135.53 % Total assets $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 $ 590,394 $ 601,249 Gross loans, excluding ALLL $ 499,853 $ 495,103 $ 507,954 $ 500,504 $ 515,285 Average loans $ 498,799 $ 502,149 $ 499,368 $ 499,082 $ 500,959 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,661 $ 5,658 $ 5,655 $ 5,656 $ 5,596

Deposits



Total deposits at June 30, 2019 decreased to $416.6 million from $420.6 million compared to year-end 2018. Certificates of deposits (including IRAs) and non-interest demand balances increased $27.6 million and $3.1 million, respectively. Certificates of deposits increased to $148.5 million compared to $120.9 million at year end while non-interest demand deposit account balances increased to $49.8 million compared to $46.7 million at December 31, 2018. Additionally, money market balances increased $2.6 million to $18.8 million compared to $16.2 million at year-end 2018. Offsetting these increases was a decline in interest-bearing demand deposit account balances of $32.4 million to $101.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $134.1 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At quarter ended: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Demand: Non-interest bearing $ 49,799 $ 49,429 $ 46,690 $ 45,501 $ 42,687 Interest-bearing 101,678 123,420 134,123 150,248 153,968 Savings 97,898 103,109 102,740 102,434 109,254 Money market 18,780 17,182 16,171 12,822 14,381 Time 148,452 139,614 120,855 126,592 128,222 Total deposits $ 416,607 $ 432,754 $ 420,579 $ 437,597 $ 448,512

Capital



At June 30, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $66.4 million, or 11.42% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s book value per common share was $12.64 at June 30, 2019, compared to $12.37 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 131,400 shares for $2.2 million during the year, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $1.7 million from the period.

At June 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.31%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.36%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.31% and the total capital ratio was 12.41%. At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90%, and the total capital ratio was 13.00%. At June 30, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.



Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended: 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Loans $ 498,799 $ 502,149 $ 499,368 $ 499,082 $ 500,959 Securities held to maturity 36,796 37,899 41,460 43,871 36,494 Allowance for loan losses (5,659 ) (5,656 ) (5,686 ) (5,624 ) (5,538 ) All other assets 42,671 42,778 41,211 37,466 38,053 Total assets $ 572,607 $ 577,170 $ 576,353 $ 574,795 $ 569,968 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 49,861 $ 46,962 $ 48,172 $ 43,495 $ 38,903 Interest-bearing deposits 368,679 367,434 372,474 386,364 385,047 Borrowings 83,814 92,780 83,440 73,077 74,192 Other liabilities 3,087 2,623 2,585 2,320 2,495 Stockholders' Equity 67,166 67,371 69,682 69,539 69,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 572,607 $ 577,170 $ 576,353 $ 574,795 $ 569,968

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

Six months ended June 30, 2019

2018

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ 1,736 $ 2,265 Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses 862 — Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (267 ) — Adjusted net income $ 2,331 $ 2,265





Six Months Ended

June 30, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019

2018

Numerator: Net income $ 2,331 $ 2,265 Denominator: Weighted average common shares 5,179 5,400 Dilutive potential common shares 34 41 Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,213 5,441 Earnings per share: Dilutive $ 0.45 $ 0.42

CEO Outlook



"Our 2nd quarter expense levels have returned to normal as compared to last quarter. Our earnings are also back to recent trends now that the Company has addressed the internal control deficiencies identified during the previous quarter,” stated Michael A. Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shriner added, “Management and staff are once again focused on growing the Company through prudent underwriting, sensible deposit offerings and balance sheet repositioning, especially within the current interest rate environment.”

Mr. Shriner further stated “Although the Company maintains a relatively neutral interest rate sensitivity position, management will remain watchful of additional interest rate moves and incorporate counter measures to help minimize any dramatic impact to our 2019 strategic plan.”

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

The foregoing release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially, and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio, the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks and our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses.

Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO Contact: (908) 647-4000 mshriner@millingtonbank.com





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition At

June 30,

2019 At

December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Cash and due from banks $ 1,200 $ 1,558 Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 14,473 10,242 Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,673 11,800 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $39,201 and $38,569, respectively) 39,455 39,476 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,661 and $5,655, respectively 494,192 502,299 Premises and equipment 8,006 8,180 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 4,805 4,756 Bank owned life insurance 14,775 14,585 Accrued interest receivable 1,715 1,615 Other assets 2,863 1,789 Total Assets $ 581,484 $ 584,500 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 49,799 $ 46,690 Interest bearing 366,808 373,889 Total Deposits 416,607 420,579 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 95,075 94,275 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 703 749 Other liabilities 2,720 2,251 Total Liabilities 515,105 517,854 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,252,716 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 53 54 Paid-in capital 42,670 44,726 Retained earnings 25,234 23,498 Unearned common stock held by ESOP (174,046 and 179,464 shares, respectively) (1,578 ) (1,632 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 66,379 66,646 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 581,484 $ 584,500





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands except per share amounts) Interest Income Loans receivable, including fees $ 5,779 $ 5,436 $ 11,469 $ 10,572 Securities held to maturity 266 240 551 459 Other 122 62 254 136 Total Interest Income 6,167 5,738 12,274 11,167 Interest Expense Deposits 1,264 935 2,390 1,781 Borrowings 492 372 1,050 653 Total Interest Expense 1,756 1,307 3,440 2,434 Net Interest Income 4,411 4,431 8,834 8,733 Provision for Loan Losses — 90 — 180 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 4,411 4,341 8,834 8,553 Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 93 91 165 174 Income from bank owned life insurance 96 98 190 195 Other 15 19 39 43 Total Non-Interest Income 204 208 394 412 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,679 1,677 3,407 3,482 Directors compensation 130 122 259 244 Occupancy and equipment 385 397 760 782 Service bureau fees 100 77 195 144 Advertising 6 9 13 13 FDIC assessment 42 69 89 123 Professional services 369 336 1,647 689 Other 195 212 403 409 Total Non-Interest Expenses 2,906 2,899 6,773 5,886 Income before Income Taxes 1,709 1,650 2,455 3,079 Income Tax Expense 487 407 719 814 Net Income $ 1,222 $ 1,243 $ 1,736 $ 2,265 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.33 $ 0.41





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 (unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 6,167 $ 6,108 $ 5,738 Interest expense 1,756 1,685 1,307 Net interest income 4,411 4,423 4,431 Provision for loan losses — — 90 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,411 4,423 4,341 Other income 204 190 208 Other expense 2,906 3,867 2,899 Income before income taxes 1,709 746 1,650 Income tax expense (benefit) 487 232 407 Net Income $ 1,222 $ 514 $ 1,243 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $39,201, $36,444, and $43,749) $ 39,455 $ 36,982 $ 44,770 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 494,192 489,445 509,689 Total assets 581,484 568,093 601,249 Deposits 416,607 432,754 448,512 Borrowings 95,075 64,275 82,175 Stockholders' equity 66,379 66,892 68,506 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $— $— $ 2,456 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 5,126,938 5,198,432 5,331,090 Diluted 5,155,258 5,237,329 5,375,090 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.36 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 7.28 % 3.05 % 7.17 % Average equity / average assets 11.73 % 11.67 % 12.16 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 12.64 $ 12.46 $ 12.43







