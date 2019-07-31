There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,477 in the last 365 days.

MSB Financial Corp. Releases Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MILLINGTON, N.J., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.41  per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  The six months ended June 30, 2019 had been impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting.  As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control.  While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly.  Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $2.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share.

Highlights for the quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 0.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and return on average equity was 7.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 7.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
  • The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 62.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 62.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
  • Non-performing assets represented 0.69% of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 140.26% at June 30, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.
  • The Company’s balance sheet at June 30, 2019 reflected a decline in total assets of $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2018 due to a reduction in loans, offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents, improved asset quality, and capital levels that exceeded regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution.
  • The effective tax rate increased to 28.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 24.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Selected Financial Ratios                    
(unaudited; annualized where applicable)                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Return on average assets   0.85 %   0.36 %   0.87 %   0.92 %   0.87 %
Return on average equity   7.28 %   3.05 %   7.20 %   7.56 %   7.17 %
Net interest margin   3.21 %   3.19 %   3.22 %   3.44 %   3.24 %
Net loans / deposit ratio   118.62 %   113.10 %   119.43 %   113.08 %   113.64 %
Shareholders' equity / total assets   11.42 %   11.77 %   11.40 %   11.86 %   11.39 %
Efficiency ratio   62.97 %   83.83 %   62.51 %   61.96 %   62.49 %
Book value per common share   $ 12.64     $ 12.46     $ 12.37     $ 12.70     $ 12.43  

Net Interest Income

Total interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $429,000, or 7.5%, to $6.2 million compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of an increase in loan yields. Total interest expense increased by $449,000, or 34.4%, to $1.8 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was flat at $4.4 million compared to the same three month period in 2018.  The annualized net interest spread was 2.94% and 3.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.21% compared to 3.24% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased $1.1 million, or 9.91%, to $12.3 million compared to $11.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as average earning assets increased $13.0 million year over year.  Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million, or 41.33%, to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 as average interest bearing liabilities increased $4.8 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased  43 basis points.

Net interest income grew $101,000, or 1.2%, to $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  Net interest spread and net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019, declined 13 and 4 basis points respectively, to 2.93% and 3.20% compared to 3.06% and 3.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing has become more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was zero compared to $90,000 for the same period in 2018.     The loan loss provision for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was zero compared to $180,000 for the same period in 2018.  The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $204,000, as compared to $208,000 for the same period in 2018.  Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $394,000, as compared to $412,000 for the same period in 2018.  Non-interest expense, totaled $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional service expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $487,000 tax provision compared to $407,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 28.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 24.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $719,000 tax provision compared to a provision of $814,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 29.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 26.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)            
                     
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)                     
                     
For the quarter ended:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Net interest income    $ 4,411   $ 4,423   $ 4,459   $ 4,755   $ 4,431
Provision for loan losses         60   90
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,411   4,423   4,459   4,695   4,341
Other income   204   190   198   190   208
Other expense   2,906   3,867   2,911   3,064   2,899
Income before income taxes   1,709   746   1,746   1,821   1,650
Income taxes (benefit)   487   232   491   506   407
Net income   $ 1,222   $ 514   $ 1,255   $ 1,315   $ 1,243
Earnings per common share:                    
  Basic   $ 0.24   $ 0.10   $ 0.24   $ 0.25   $ 0.23
  Diluted   $ 0.24   $ 0.10   $ 0.24   $ 0.24   $ 0.23
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
  Basic   5,126,938   5,198,432   5,276,116   5,330,029   5,331,090
  Diluted   5,155,258   5,237,329   5,317,305   5,388,577   5,375,090

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2019

  • Total assets amounted to $581.5 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 0.52%, compared to December 31, 2018.
  • The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $499.9 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $8.1 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2018.
  • Securities held to maturity were $39.5 million at June 30, 2019, unchanged when compared to December 31, 2018.
  • Deposits decreased $4.0 million, or 0.94%, to $416.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.
  • Borrowings totaled $95.1 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $800,000, or 0.85%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)            
                     
(in thousands)                     
                     
At:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Cash and due from banks    $ 1,200   $ 1,040   $ 1,558   $ 1,254   $ 1,654
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks   14,473   9,771   10,242   20,817   14,660
Securities held to maturity   39,455   36,982   39,476   43,009   44,770
Loans receivable, net of allowance   494,192   489,445   502,299   494,848   509,689
Premises and equipment   8,006   9,221   8,180   8,323   8,461
Federal home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   4,805   3,406   4,756   4,117   4,212
Bank owned life insurance   14,775   14,679   14,585   14,489   14,392
Accrued interest receivable   1,715   1,772   1,615   1,734   1,754
Other assets   2,863   1,777   1,789   1,803   1,657
  Total assets   $ 581,484   $ 568,093   $ 584,500   $ 590,394   $ 601,249
Deposits   $ 416,607   $ 432,754   $ 420,579   $ 437,597   $ 448,512
Borrowings   95,075   64,275   94,275   80,075   82,175
Other liabilities   3,423   4,172   3,000   2,714   2,056
Stockholders' equity   66,379   66,892   66,646   70,008   68,506
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 581,484   $ 568,093   $ 584,500   $ 590,394   $ 601,249

Loans

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $494.2 million, a decrease of $8.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans 39.9% and residential mortgages 31.2%. Commercial and industrial loans represented 20.6% of the portfolio while construction loans accounted for 8.1% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $1.7 million to $520.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The slight increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $6.9 million and a decrease of $5.0 million in residential mortgages as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)                     
                     
At quarter ended:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Residential mortgage:                               
  One-to-four family   $ 139,119   $ 140,043   $ 143,391   $ 147,127   $ 151,372
  Home equity   23,596   25,160   24,365   25,494   26,174
Total residential mortgage   162,715   165,203   167,756   172,621   177,546
Commercial and multi-family real estate   207,866   206,653   212,606   209,283   214,653
Construction   42,356   37,319   29,628   28,788   48,423
Commercial and industrial - Secured   50,802   49,640   60,426   56,331   52,879
Commercial and industrial - Unsecured   56,672   53,791   48,176   45,518   41,261
Total commercial loans   357,696   347,403   350,836   339,920   357,216
Consumer loans   425   470   540   580   608
Total loans receivable   520,836   513,076   519,132   513,121   535,370
Less:                    
  Loans in process   20,447   17,443   10,677   12,142   19,594
  Deferred loan fees   536   530   501   475   491
  Allowance   5,661   5,658   5,655   5,656   5,596
Total loans receivable, net   $ 494,192   $ 489,445   $ 502,299   $ 494,848   $ 509,689

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 non-performing loans totaled $4.0 million and $4.1 million, or 0.69% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively.  Nonperforming loans decreased slightly since year end as one relationship was resolved in the quarter.  Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $5.7 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $538,000 from December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% and 1.11% at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 140.26% at June 30, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)                     
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Non-accrual loans   $ 3,681     $ 3,839   $ 4,131     $ 2,746     $ 3,430  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   355         2     101     699  
  Total non-performing loans   $ 4,036     $ 3,839     $ 4,133     $ 2,847     $ 4,129  
                     
Non-performing assets / total assets   0.69 %   0.68 %   0.71 %   0.48 %   0.69 %
Non-performing loans / total loans   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.81 %   0.57 %   0.80 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (4 )   (3 )      
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized)    %   %   %   %   %
Allowance for loan loss / total loans   1.13 %   1.14 %   1.11 %   1.13 %   1.09 %
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans   140.26 %   147.38 %   136.83 %   198.67 %   135.53 %
                     
Total assets   $ 581,484     $ 568,093     $ 584,500     $ 590,394     $ 601,249  
Gross loans, excluding ALLL   $ 499,853     $ 495,103     $ 507,954     $ 500,504     $ 515,285  
Average loans   $ 498,799     $ 502,149     $ 499,368     $ 499,082     $ 500,959  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 5,661     $ 5,658     $ 5,655     $ 5,656     $ 5,596  

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 decreased to $416.6 million from $420.6 million compared to year-end 2018.  Certificates of deposits (including IRAs) and non-interest demand balances increased $27.6 million and $3.1 million, respectively.  Certificates of deposits increased to $148.5 million compared to $120.9 million at year end while non-interest demand deposit account balances increased to $49.8 million compared to $46.7 million at December 31, 2018.  Additionally, money market balances increased $2.6 million to $18.8 million  compared to $16.2 million at year-end 2018.  Offsetting these increases was a decline in interest-bearing demand deposit account balances of $32.4 million to $101.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $134.1 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (unaudited)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)                     
                     
At quarter ended:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Demand:                              
  Non-interest bearing   $ 49,799   $ 49,429   $ 46,690   $ 45,501   $ 42,687
  Interest-bearing   101,678   123,420   134,123   150,248   153,968
Savings   97,898   103,109   102,740   102,434   109,254
Money market   18,780   17,182   16,171   12,822   14,381
Time   148,452   139,614   120,855   126,592   128,222
  Total deposits   $ 416,607   $ 432,754   $ 420,579   $ 437,597   $ 448,512

Capital

At June 30, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $66.4 million, or 11.42% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018.  The Company’s book value per common share was $12.64 at June 30, 2019, compared to   $12.37 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 131,400 shares for $2.2 million during the year, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $1.7 million from the period.

At June 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.31%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.36%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.31% and the total capital ratio was 12.41%. At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90%, and the total capital ratio was 13.00%.  At June 30, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited)        
                     
(dollars in thousands)                    
For the quarter ended:   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018
Loans   $ 498,799     $ 502,149     $ 499,368     $ 499,082     $ 500,959  
Securities held to maturity   36,796     37,899     41,460     43,871     36,494  
Allowance for loan losses   (5,659 )   (5,656 )   (5,686 )   (5,624 )   (5,538 )
All other assets   42,671     42,778     41,211     37,466     38,053  
  Total assets   $ 572,607     $ 577,170     $ 576,353     $ 574,795     $ 569,968  
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 49,861     $ 46,962     $ 48,172     $ 43,495     $ 38,903  
Interest-bearing deposits   368,679     367,434     372,474     386,364     385,047  
Borrowings   83,814     92,780     83,440     73,077     74,192  
Other liabilities   3,087     2,623     2,585     2,320     2,495  
Stockholders' Equity   67,166     67,371     69,682     69,539     69,331  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 572,607     $ 577,170     $ 576,353     $ 574,795     $ 569,968  
                     

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%.  We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

  Six months ended June 30,
  2019
   2018
(dollars in thousands)              
Net income $ 1,736     $ 2,265  
Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses 862      
Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (267 )    
Adjusted net income $ 2,331     $ 2,265  


  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019
   2018
Numerator:              
Net income $ 2,331     $ 2,265  
       
Denominator:      
Weighted average common shares 5,179     5,400  
Dilutive potential common shares 34     41  
Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,213     5,441  
       
Earnings per share:      
Dilutive $ 0.45     $ 0.42  

CEO Outlook

"Our 2nd quarter expense levels have returned to normal as compared to last quarter. Our earnings are also back to recent trends now that the Company has addressed the internal control deficiencies identified during the previous quarter,” stated Michael A. Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Shriner added, “Management and staff are once again focused on growing the Company through prudent underwriting, sensible deposit offerings and balance sheet repositioning, especially within the current interest rate environment.”

Mr. Shriner further stated “Although the Company maintains a relatively neutral interest rate sensitivity position, management will remain watchful of additional interest rate moves and incorporate counter measures to help minimize any dramatic impact to our 2019 strategic plan.”

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

The foregoing release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially, and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio, the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks and our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses.

  Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO  
Contact: (908) 647-4000  
  mshriner@millingtonbank.com  


     
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  At
June 30, 
 2019		 At
December 31, 
 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)            
Cash and due from banks $ 1,200   $ 1,558  
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 14,473   10,242  
Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,673   11,800  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $39,201 and $38,569, respectively) 39,455   39,476  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,661 and $5,655, respectively 494,192   502,299  
Premises and equipment 8,006   8,180  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 4,805   4,756  
Bank owned life insurance 14,775   14,585  
Accrued interest receivable 1,715   1,615  
Other assets 2,863   1,789  
Total Assets $ 581,484   $ 584,500  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing $ 49,799   $ 46,690  
Interest bearing 366,808   373,889  
Total Deposits 416,607   420,579  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 95,075   94,275  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 703   749  
Other liabilities 2,720   2,251  
Total Liabilities 515,105   517,854  
Stockholders' Equity    
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding    
Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,252,716 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 53   54  
Paid-in capital 42,670   44,726  
Retained earnings 25,234   23,498  
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (174,046 and 179,464 shares, respectively) (1,578 ) (1,632 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 66,379   66,646  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 581,484   $ 584,500  
     


                 
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
(in thousands except per share amounts)                
Interest Income                
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 5,779   $ 5,436   $ 11,469   $ 10,572
Securities held to maturity   266   240   551   459
Other   122   62   254   136
Total Interest Income   6,167   5,738   12,274   11,167
Interest Expense                
Deposits   1,264   935   2,390   1,781
Borrowings   492   372   1,050   653
Total Interest Expense   1,756   1,307   3,440   2,434
Net Interest Income   4,411   4,431   8,834   8,733
Provision for Loan Losses     90     180
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   4,411   4,341   8,834   8,553
Non-Interest Income                
Fees and service charges   93   91   165   174
Income from bank owned life insurance   96   98   190   195
Other   15   19   39   43
Total Non-Interest Income   204   208   394   412
Non-Interest Expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits   1,679   1,677   3,407   3,482
Directors compensation   130   122   259   244
Occupancy and equipment   385   397   760   782
Service bureau fees   100   77   195   144
Advertising   6   9   13   13
FDIC assessment   42   69   89   123
Professional services   369   336   1,647   689
Other   195   212   403   409
Total Non-Interest Expenses   2,906   2,899   6,773   5,886
Income before Income Taxes   1,709   1,650   2,455   3,079
Income Tax Expense   487   407   719   814
Net Income   $ 1,222   $ 1,243   $ 1,736   $ 2,265
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.24   $ 0.23   $ 0.34   $ 0.42
Diluted   $ 0.24   $ 0.23   $ 0.33   $ 0.41
                 


           
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries    
           
Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data          
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)  6/30/2019   3/31/2019   6/30/2018
(unaudited)          
Statements of Operations Data          
           
Interest income $ 6,167     $ 6,108     $ 5,738  
Interest expense 1,756     1,685     1,307  
Net interest income 4,411     4,423     4,431  
Provision for loan losses         90  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,411     4,423     4,341  
Other income 204     190     208  
Other expense 2,906     3,867     2,899  
Income before income taxes 1,709     746     1,650  
Income tax expense (benefit) 487     232     407  
Net Income $ 1,222     $ 514     $ 1,243  
Earnings (per Common Share)          
Basic $ 0.24     $ 0.10     $ 0.23  
Diluted $ 0.24     $ 0.10     $ 0.23  
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)          
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $39,201, $36,444, and $43,749) $ 39,455     $ 36,982     $ 44,770  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 494,192     489,445     509,689  
Total assets 581,484     568,093     601,249  
Deposits 416,607     432,754     448,512  
Borrowings 95,075     64,275     82,175  
Stockholders' equity 66,379     66,892     68,506  
Common Shares Dividend Data          
Cash dividends $—   $—   $ 2,456  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding          
Basic 5,126,938     5,198,432     5,331,090  
Diluted 5,155,258     5,237,329     5,375,090  
Operating Ratios          
Return on average assets 0.85 %   0.36 %   0.87 %
Return on average equity 7.28 %   3.05 %   7.17 %
Average equity / average assets 11.73 %   11.67 %   12.16 %
Book value per common share (period-end) $ 12.64     $ 12.46     $ 12.43  

 

