There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,476 in the last 365 days.

Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019; Hold Conference Call on Friday, August 9, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: CNE; OTCQX: CNNEF; BVC: CNEC) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Senior Management will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, August 9 at 9:00 AM MST / 11:00 AM ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dial-in or via webcast:

  Register for the call   http://dpregister.com/10131377
  Toll Free   1-844-784-1724
  Canada Toll Free   1-866-450-4696
  Colombia Toll Free   01800-9-156803
  UK Toll Free   08082389064
  International Dial-In    1-412-317-6716
  Webcast link   https://services.choruscall.com/links/cne190509.html

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

Second quarter 2019 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until August 16, 2019. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.


Investor Relations
  Canada   (+1) 403-561-1648
  Europe   (+44) (0) 20-7228-0864
  South America   (+57) 1-621-1747
  United States   (+1) 214-235-4798

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.