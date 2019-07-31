The Heat Is On: Overheating Can Cause Irreversible Damage to Electronics, According to Safeware

As the dog days of summer ensue, Safeware investigated how certain consumer electronics can fall victim to overheating.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ohio, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As July comes to a close, it’s poised to be one of the hottest months on record. Time is being spent pursuing activities to combat the heat, such as swimming in a pool, cookouts under a patio, or even waiting until the relief of cooler evenings to relax outdoors. While being outside in the fresh air is a staple of summer, there are also possible adverse reactions that can happen such as sunburn and heat exhaustion. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranties, decided to investigate how popular electronics can also fall victim to overheating.

Devices that overheat are at risk for long-term and sometimes irreversible damage. According to the Houston Chronicle’s website, electronics such as laptops can be severely damaged by overheating. A hot processor can slow down a computer and make it operate less effectively and an overheated battery can reduce battery life or render it unusable.

Even new cutting-edge technology is unable to put up with this summer’s scorching heatwave. The recent release of 5G promised consumers increased high-speed access to the internet, quicker download times, and more reliable network connectivity. According to the Wall Street Journal, when exposed to recent high temperatures, phones with 5G capability will often switch back to 4G until the chipset has completely cooled down.

A Safeware customer in West Virginia was trying to keep cool in the sweltering heat this summer by relaxing at his local pool. When he got out of the water to lay on his lounge chair and dry off, he went to check the time on his phone. To his dismay, the phone had overheated and would not power on. Without a protection plan, he would have had to pay almost $600 to fix his phone.

“We are in the midst of the season where it is almost impossible to spend an extended amount of time in the sunshine without feeling overheated or exhausted,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Our favorite technology can also fall victim to overheating. Fortunately, Safeware provides comprehensive product protection that allows our customers to own their device with confidence, no matter what happens to it.”

Just as people who spend ample amounts of time in the sun have to be wary of its negative effects, technology can also be damaged due to too much heat. Safeware is proud to offer product protection solutions for a wide variety of technology so that customers can have peace-of-mind concerning their devices.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment

Stephanie Wise Safeware 614.781.2592 scampbell@safeware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.