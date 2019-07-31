SRC Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE American: SRCI) (“SRC”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”), a U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company with operations focused on the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, reports its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues were $162.6 million and $352.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively

Net income was $54.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share and $104.2 million or $0.43 per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA was $127.9 million and $287.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively (see further discussion regarding the presentation of adjusted EBITDA in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)

Drilling and completion capital expenditures of $91 million and $201 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, were funded from EBITDA

Reduced the balance outstanding on SRC's revolving credit facility by $30 million

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The following table presents certain per unit metrics that compare results of the corresponding reporting periods:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Net Volumes 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 % Chg. 6/30/2018 % Chg. 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 % Chg. Crude Oil (MBbls) 2,441 2,967 (18 )% 1,846 32 % 5,408 3,887 39 % NGL (MBbls) 1,111 1,054 5 % 992 12 % 2,165 1,750 24 % Natural Gas (MMcf) 11,905 11,391 5 % 8,987 32 % 23,296 16,706 39 % Sales Volumes: (MBOE) 5,536 5,919 (6 )% 4,336 28 % 11,455 8,422 36 % Average Daily Volumes Daily Production (BOE) 60,833 65,771 (8 )% 47,646 28 % 63,288 46,528 36 % Product Price Received Crude Oil ($/Bbl) (1) $52.75 $48.33 9 % $61.22 (14 )% $50.32 $58.48 (14 )% Natural Gas Liquids ($/Bbl) $9.39 $12.59 (25 )% $17.65 (47 )% 10.95 18.30 (40 )% Natural Gas ($/Mcf) (1) $1.58 $2.52 (37 )% $1.64 (4 )% $2.04 $1.87 9 % Avg. Sales Price ($/BOE) (1) $28.53 $31.32 (9 )% $33.50 (15 )% $29.97 $34.50 (13 )% Per Unit Cost Information ($/BOE) Lease Operating Expense $2.39 $2.93 (18 )% $2.68 (11 )% $2.67 $2.31 16 % Production Tax $2.38 $1.20 98 % $3.47 (31 )% $1.77 $3.38 (48 )% DD&A Expense $10.48 $10.29 2 % $9.66 8 % $10.38 $9.38 11 % Net G&A Expense (2) $1.67 $1.60 4 % $2.17 (23 )% $1.64 $2.26 (27 )% Gross G&A Expense (3) $2.30 $2.22 4 % $2.93 (22 )% $2.26 $3.02 (25 )% (1) - Includes transportation and gathering expense (2) - Net of capitalized portion (3) - Gross of capitalized portion

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 14% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 and increased 11% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. While sales volumes decreased 8% quarter-over-quarter, 9% lower average realized prices compounded the revenue decline in a quarter-over-quarter comparison. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by growth in sales volumes. Natural gas liquids pricing during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was impacted by generally weaker product pricing for ethane, propane and other components of the NGL stream in US markets.

The Company's 2019 second quarter net income totaled $54.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $49.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019 and $49.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Midstream Operations Update

Gas gathering and processing constraints have continued to limit activity and have ultimately impacted well productivity within the DJ Basin. DCP Midstream’s system-wide producer allocation remains in effect with an intent of stabilizing line pressures. Despite the allocation limitation, we encountered significant planned and unplanned downtime which further reduced system capacity throughout the 2nd quarter. This resulted in consistently high line pressures, restricting our ability to maintain consistent production levels.

As DCP Midstream's O'Connor II plant commissioning phase is finalized and throughput ramps up over the upcoming weeks, we expect some improvement in line pressure as the system balances out over the remainder of the year. DCP’s recent announcement of its agreement with Western Midstream Partners, including the Latham II plant, should help further relieve constraints by mid-2020.

Management Comment

Lynn A. Peterson, Chairman and CEO of SRC Energy Inc. commented, "While our operations were mostly in line with guidance as set out earlier, we continue to face significant ongoing operational challenges stemming from a lack of gas processing capacity and timing of associated expansions. The second quarter was hindered by several midstream interruptions which impacted our production volume and the composition of our production."

Mr. Peterson continued, "Our 2019 budget was built around anticipated midstream constraints and in the second quarter we began to reduce our activity level, in line with our 2019 budget. We released our completion crew in mid-May, which is reflected in lower capital expenditures for the quarter. In addition, we will release one of our drilling rigs in the third quarter. We expect to continue with one drilling rig throughout the balance of 2019 and into 2020. In an ongoing effort to reduce gas emissions and be a leader in the communities where we operate, we will test a new electric hydraulic stimulation fleet, designed by Halliburton, in the third quarter."

Mr. Peterson concluded, "Despite the operational issues, SRC generated positive free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, allowing us to reduce the amount outstanding under our revolving line of credit.”

About SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. is a Denver based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. SRC's core area of operations is in the Greater Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. More company news and information about SRC is available at www.srcenergy.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "should", "likely", “guidance” or similar expressions indicates a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements in the release relate to, among other things, future development activities, production and midstream matters. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the Company's future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the construction of new midstream facilities, the impact of those facilities and other risks associated with the availability of adequate midstream infrastructure; the success of the Company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil and gas; worldwide economic situation; change in interest rates or inflation; willingness and ability of third parties to honor their contractual commitments; the Company's ability to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the Company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; costs of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended; the Company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and the other factors described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference in this release. Please see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 for discussion of the potential effects on our business of SB19-181, which was passed by the Colorado General Assembly in April 2019.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We define adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income adjusted to exclude the impact of the items set forth in the table below. We exclude those items because they can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is widely used in our industry as a measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet debt covenant requirements. The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, its nearest GAAP measure:

SRC ENERGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 54,468 $ 49,624 $ 104,219 $ 115,420 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion 58,027 41,877 118,945 78,958 Stock-based compensation expense 3,142 3,146 6,825 5,942 Mark-to-market of commodity derivative contracts: Total (gain) loss on commodity derivatives contracts (8,285 ) 14,294 14,628 20,075 Cash settlements on commodity derivative contracts 3,089 (4,566 ) 7,715 (6,121 ) Cash premiums paid for commodity derivative contracts (658 ) — (977 ) — Interest income (92 ) (5 ) (161 ) (14 ) Income tax expense 18,237 3,347 36,271 9,158 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,928 $ 107,717 $ 287,465 $ 223,418





Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated financial statements are included below. Additional financial information, including footnotes that are considered an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements, can be found in SRC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov.

SRC ENERGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands) ASSETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,839 $ 49,609 Other current assets 121,789 182,831 Total current assets 149,628 232,440 Oil and gas properties and other equipment 2,623,634 2,518,700 Other assets 11,824 3,574 Total assets $ 2,785,086 $ 2,754,714 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 264,999 353,833 Revolving credit facility 165,000 195,000 Notes payable, net of issuance costs 539,977 539,360 Asset retirement obligations 38,609 40,052 Other liabilities 78,884 40,177 Total liabilities 1,087,469 1,168,422 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital 1,499,456 1,492,350 Retained earnings 198,161 93,942 Total shareholders' equity 1,697,617 1,586,292 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,785,086 $ 2,754,714





SRC ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,219 $ 115,420 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 118,945 78,958 Provision for deferred taxes 36,271 9,158 Other, non-cash items 23,715 15,807 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 18,433 16,419 Net cash provided by operating activities 301,583 235,762 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and gas properties and leaseholds 116 (16,402 ) Capital expenditures for drilling and completion activities (276,095 ) (213,906 ) Other capital expenditures (28,566 ) (25,404 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties and other 12,802 766 Net cash used in investing activities (291,743 ) (254,946 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Equity financing activities (1,126 ) 3,025 Debt financing activities (30,484 ) 22,857 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (31,610 ) 25,882 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (21,770 ) 6,698 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,609 48,772 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,839 $ 55,470





SRC ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Oil, natural gas, and NGL revenues $ 162,602 $ 147,087 $ 352,057 $ 294,320 Expenses: Lease operating expenses 13,230 11,612 30,590 19,508 Transportation and gathering 4,664 1,880 8,718 3,735 Production taxes 13,185 15,058 20,271 28,501 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion 58,027 41,877 118,945 78,958 General and administrative 9,243 9,406 18,712 19,006 Total expenses 98,349 79,833 197,236 149,708 Operating income 64,253 67,254 154,821 144,612 Other income (expense): Commodity derivatives gain (loss) 8,285 (14,294 ) (14,628 ) (20,075 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized — — — — Interest income 92 5 161 14 Other income 75 6 136 27 Total other income (expense) 8,452 (14,283 ) (14,331 ) (20,034 ) Income before income taxes 72,705 52,971 140,490 124,578 Income tax expense 18,237 3,347 36,271 9,158 Net income $ 54,468 $ 49,624 $ 104,219 $ 115,420 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 243,404,917 242,255,724 243,348,141 242,005,211 Diluted 244,130,245 244,464,776 243,709,915 243,954,673

