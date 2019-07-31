Pacific Ethanol Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Neil Koehler, Pacific Ethanol’s president and CEO, stated, “We continue to operate efficiently in the current poor margin environment by reducing our operating costs and targeting yield improvements, energy reductions, lower carbon intensities and increased sales of high-quality alcohol and feed products. The end result is that while crush margins improved only slightly in the second quarter our loss available to shareholders was $8.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $13.2 million in the first quarter and our adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to a positive $7.2 million in the second quarter, up from a positive $1.6 million in the first quarter.

“We are encouraged by the EPA’s final ruling on E15 in June to allow year-round sale and use of higher ethanol blends. The market is already experiencing some incremental demand as a result of this ruling, with material growth expected in the years to come. Long term, we remain confident that the compelling cost, octane and carbon benefits of ethanol will drive both new domestic and export demand and we are taking the necessary steps to best position Pacific Ethanol to benefit when market conditions improve.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

Net sales were $346.3 million, compared to $410.5 million.

Total gallons sold of 213.0 million, compared to 227.4 million.

Total production gallons sold of 129.8 million, compared to 144.4 million.

Cost of goods sold was $342.3 million, compared to $411.8 million.

Gross profit was $4.0 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.3 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.7 million, compared to $8.9 million.

Operating loss was $2.7 million, compared to $10.2 million.

Loss available to common stockholders was $8.0 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.31 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.2 million compared to $1.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $16.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $26.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

Net sales were $702.1 million, compared to $810.5 million.

Cost of goods sold was $700.4 million, compared to $808.5 million.

Gross profit was $1.7 million, compared to $2.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.9 million, compared to $18.2 million.

Operating loss was $13.3 million, compared to $16.1 million.

Loss available to common stockholders was $21.2 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $21.4 million, or $0.50 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million, compared to $6.7 million.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2019. CEO Neil Koehler and CFO Bryon McGregor will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session.

The webcast for the call can be accessed from Pacific Ethanol's website at www.pacificethanol.com. Alternatively, you may dial the following number up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (877) 847-6066. International callers should dial 00-1 (970) 315-0267. The pass code will be 1557678. If you are unable to participate on the live call, the webcast will be archived for replay on Pacific Ethanol's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 2, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056. International callers should dial 00-1-(404) 537-3406. The pass code will be 1557678.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Pacific Ethanol before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, purchase accounting adjustments, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates nine production facilities, four in the Western states of California, Oregon and Idaho, and five in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. The plants have a combined production capacity of 605 million gallons per year, produce over one million tons per year of ethanol co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s plants as well as for third parties, approaching one billion gallons of ethanol marketed annually based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Pacific Ethanol’s estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Pacific Ethanol’s current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future market conditions, including the supply of and domestic and international demand for ethanol and co-products; future margins; E15 adoption and related effects on ethanol demand and margins, and the effects of year-round use of E15; and Pacific Ethanol’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Pacific Ethanol’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Pacific Ethanol’s current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Pacific Ethanol’s business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for ethanol and its co-products and high-quality alcohols; export conditions and international demand for ethanol and co-products, including the resolution of trade disputes with China; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including ethanol production input costs, such as corn and natural gas. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Pacific Ethanol’s products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the ethanol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Pacific Ethanol’s facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies, including with respect to year-round use of E15; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Pacific Ethanol’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Pacific Ethanol’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2019.

PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 346,301 $ 410,522 $ 702,104 $ 810,549 Cost of goods sold 342,330 411,795 700,422 808,460 Gross profit (loss) 3,971 (1,273 ) 1,682 2,089 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,708 8,898 14,943 18,213 Loss from operations (2,737 ) (10,171 ) (13,261 ) (16,124 ) Interest expense, net (5,115 ) (4,177 ) (9,851 ) (8,682 ) Other income (expense), net (438 ) (256 ) 661 142 Loss before benefit for income taxes (8,290 ) (14,604 ) (22,451 ) (24,664 ) Benefit for income taxes — — — 563 Consolidated net loss (8,290 ) (14,604 ) (22,451 ) (24,101 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests 644 1,696 1,915 3,352 Net loss attributed to Pacific Ethanol, Inc. $ (7,646 ) $ (12,908 ) $ (20,536 ) $ (20,749 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (315 ) $ (315 ) $ (627 ) $ (627 ) Loss available to common stockholders $ (7,961 ) $ (13,223 ) $ (21,163 ) $ (21,376 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 47,771 43,285 46,651 43,098



PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



ASSETS June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,513 $ 26,627 Accounts receivable, net 68,014 67,636 Inventories 77,490 57,820 Prepaid inventory 3,262 3,090 Other current assets 9,180 13,631 Total current assets 174,459 168,804 Property and equipment, net 462,534 482,657 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 40,177 — Intangible asset 2,678 2,678 Other assets 5,972 5,842 Total other assets 48,827 8,520 Total Assets $ 685,820 $ 659,981



PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable – trade $ 45,093 $ 48,176 Accrued liabilities 18,718 23,421 Current portion – operating leases 7,272 — Current portion – long-term debt 143,379 146,671 Derivative instruments 684 6,309 Other current liabilities 11,194 7,282 Total current liabilities 226,340 231,859 Long-term debt, net of current portion 102,747 84,767 Operating leases, net of current portion 31,517 — Other liabilities 23,896 23,990 Total Liabilities 384,500 340,616 Stockholders’ Equity: Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 49,838 and 45,771 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 50 46 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 937,208 932,179 Accumulated other comprehensive expense (2,459 ) (2,459 ) Accumulated deficit (651,163 ) (630,000 ) Total Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 283,637 299,767 Noncontrolling interests 17,683 19,598 Total Stockholders’ Equity 301,320 319,365 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 685,820 $ 659,981

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributed to Pacific Ethanol, Inc. $ (7,646 ) $ (12,908 ) $ (20,536 ) $ (20,749 ) Adjustments: Interest expense* 5,115 4,169 9,851 8,573 Benefit for income taxes — — — (563 ) Depreciation and amortization expense* 9,774 9,735 19,480 19,389 Total adjustments 14,889 13,904 29,331 27,399 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,243 $ 996 $ 8,795 $ 6,650

________________

* Adjusted for noncontrolling interests.

Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Production gallons sold (in millions) 129.8 144.4 246.7 285.2 Third party gallons sold (in millions) 83.2 83.0 178.0 174.9 Total gallons sold (in millions) 213.0 227.4 424.7 460.1 Total gallons produced (in millions) 121.3 143.2 243.8 285.4 Production capacity utilization 80% 95% 81% 94% Average ethanol sales price per gallon $ 1.61 $ 1.66 $ 1.57 $ 1.61 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 1.41 $ 1.45 $ 1.36 $ 1.44 Corn cost – CBOT equivalent $ 3.81 $ 3.82 $ 3.77 $ 3.69 Average basis 0.41 0.29 0.40 0.29 Delivered corn cost $ 4.22 $ 4.11 $ 4.17 $ 3.98 Total co-product tons sold (in thousands) 691.5 794.0 1,375.6 1,592.0 Co-product return % (1) 35.5% 35.7% 37.2% 36.4%

________________

(1) Co-product revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.



Company IR Contact: IR Agency Contact: Media Contact: Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Kirsten Chapman Paul Koehler 916-403-2755 LHA Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com 415-433-3777 916-403-2790 paulk@pacificethanol.com



