The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Sales Growth of 11.1%

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018:

Net sales increased 11.1% to $411.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $370.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.



Gross profit increased 14.2% to $106.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $93.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.



GAAP net income was $7.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.



Adjusted EPS 1 was $0.33 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.24 for the second quarter of 2018.



was $0.33 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.24 for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.

“First quarter momentum continued into the second quarter of 2019, with strength in both revenue and gross profit dollar growth.” said Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. “Second quarter volume growth in the specialty category was slightly lower than our typical range, primarily due to year-over-year comparisons and product mix changes. However, we are pleased with our team’s execution in driving solid organic growth and strong margins. We continue to focus on growing our customer base and enhancing our service model as the premier marketing and distribution partner to independent restaurants in the geographies we serve.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Net sales for the quarter ended June 28, 2019 increased 11.1% to $411.4 million from $370.4 million for the quarter ended June 29, 2018. Organic growth contributed $14.6 million, or 4.0% to sales growth in the quarter. The remaining sales growth of $26.4 million, or 7.1%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count grew approximately 2.4% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements growth at 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased 1.0% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 2.6% in the Company’s specialty categories and 1.9% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 14.2% to $106.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $93.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin increased approximately 71 basis points to 25.9% from 25.2%. Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category increased 44 basis points and gross margins increased 122 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased by approximately 16.2% to $90.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $78.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 22.1% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 21.1% in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total operating expenses includes a $2.6 million increase in non-cash charges for changes in the fair value of certain contingent earn-out liabilities compared to the prior year quarter. The earn-out adjustments and higher distribution costs versus the prior year quarter were the primary drivers of the increase in the ratio of operating expense to revenue. This was partially offset by lower selling and general administration related expenses as a percentage of revenue versus the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of the earn-out adjustments, total operating expenses increased 12.8%.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $15.5 million compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by increased gross profit, offset in part by higher operating expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 3.8% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 4.1% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total interest expense decreased to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to lower effective interest rates charged on the Company’s outstanding debt and the conversion of the $36.8 million of convertible subordinated notes during the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, adjusted net income1 was $9.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $7.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Full Year 2019 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, the Company is updating financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 and now expects the following:

Net sales between $1.57 billion and $1.61 billion



Gross profit between $400.0 million and $409.0 million



Net income between $26.3 million and $29.2 million



Net income per diluted share between $0.88 and $0.98



Adjusted EBITDA 1 between $89.0 million and $93.0 million



between $89.0 million and $93.0 million Adjusted EPS1 between $0.96 and $1.05

This guidance is based on an effective tax rate of approximately 27.5% and approximately 30 million shares, on a fully diluted basis.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements



About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 AND JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 Net Sales $ 411,420 $ 370,442 $ 768,447 $ 689,057 Cost of Sales 304,945 277,202 571,783 516,295 Gross Profit 106,475 93,240 196,664 172,762 Operating Expenses 90,939 78,292 174,978 152,074 Operating Income 15,536 14,948 21,686 20,688 Interest Expense 4,845 5,381 9,396 10,360 Loss on Asset Disposal 6 30 40 30 Income Before Income Taxes 10,685 9,537 12,250 10,298 Provision for Income Tax Expense 2,939 2,718 3,370 2,935 Net Income $ 7,746 $ 6,819 $ 8,880 $ 7,363 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 29,527,167 28,166,875 29,492,138 28,144,782 Diluted 29,848,285 29,595,247 29,844,614 28,311,549

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF JUNE 28, 2019 AND DECEMBER 28, 2018

(in thousands)

June 28, 2019 December 28, 2018 (unaudited) Cash $ 24,294 $ 42,410 Accounts receivable, net 157,461 161,758 Inventories, net 122,592 112,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,650 11,953 Total current assets 316,997 328,735 Equipment, leasehold improvements and software, net 90,198 85,276 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 128,922 — Goodwill 193,526 184,280 Intangible assets, net 144,420 130,033 Other assets 3,688 4,074 Total assets $ 877,751 $ 732,398 Accounts payable $ 86,814 $ 87,799 Accrued liabilities 24,787 24,810 Short-term operating lease liabilities (1) 16,554 — Accrued compensation 10,779 12,872 Current portion of long-term debt 304 61 Total current liabilities 139,238 125,542 Long-term debt, net of current portion 281,628 278,169 Operating lease liabilities (1) 121,846 — Deferred taxes, net 10,153 9,601 Other liabilities 7,491 10,410 Total liabilities 560,356 423,722 Preferred stock — — Common stock 303 300 Additional paid in capital 209,016 207,326 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,048 ) (2,221 ) Retained earnings 110,124 103,271 Stockholders’ equity 317,395 308,676 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 877,751 $ 732,398

(1) Fiscal 2019 includes new balance sheet captions due to the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, effective on the first day of fiscal 2019

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 AND JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,880 $ 7,363 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,055 4,500 Amortization 6,184 5,983 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 1,914 1,646 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,151 471 Deferred taxes 1,332 185 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,044 1,102 Stock compensation 2,003 1,909 Loss on asset disposal 40 30 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 2,795 228 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 7,424 (173 ) Inventories (7,965 ) (10,182 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (640 ) 1,524 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,482 ) 5,692 Other assets and liabilities (2,845 ) (1,360 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,890 18,918 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,549 ) (5,545 ) Proceeds from asset disposals — 30 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (28,292 ) (11,899 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,841 ) (17,414 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (1,716 ) (2,248 ) Payments under asset based loan facility (960 ) — Cash paid for deferred financing fees — (534 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liability (200 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 558 — Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (868 ) (571 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,186 ) (3,353 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 21 (62 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,116 ) (1,911 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 42,410 41,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,294 $ 39,593

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 AND JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 Numerator: Net Income $ 7,746 $ 6,819 $ 8,880 $ 7,363 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax — 164 — — Net Income available to common shareholders $ 7,746 $ 6,983 $ 8,880 $ 7,363 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 29,527,167 28,166,875 29,492,138 28,144,782 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 321,118 190,998 352,476 166,767 Dilutive effect of convertible notes — 1,237,374 — — Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 29,848,285 29,595,247 29,844,614 28,311,549 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.26

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 AND JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited; in thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 Net Income $ 7,746 $ 6,819 $ 8,880 $ 7,363 Interest expense 4,845 5,381 9,396 10,360 Depreciation 3,174 2,184 6,055 4,500 Amortization 3,307 3,080 6,184 5,983 Provision for income tax expense 2,939 2,718 3,370 2,935 EBITDA (1) 22,011 20,182 33,885 31,141 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 1,088 1,072 2,003 1,909 Duplicate rent (3) 163 — 163 — Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (4) 32 115 210 290 Change in fair value of earn-out obligation (5) 2,688 104 2,795 228 Loss on asset disposal (6) 6 30 40 30 Moving expenses (7) — — 61 — Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 25,988 $ 21,503 $ 39,157 $ 33,598

We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.



Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.



Represents duplicate rent for our Los Angeles, CA facility.



Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration.



Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions.



Represents the non-cash charge related to the disposal of certain equipment.



Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO NET INCOME

FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 AND JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 Net Income $ 7,746 $ 6,819 $ 8,880 $ 7,363 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (1): Duplicate rent (2) 163 — 163 — Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (3) 32 115 210 290 Moving expenses (4) — — 61 — Change in fair value of earn-out obligations (5) 2,688 104 2,795 228 Loss on asset disposal (6) 6 30 40 30 Tax effect of adjustments (7) (794 ) (70 ) (899 ) (156 ) Total Adjustments 2,095 179 2,370 392 Adjusted Net Income $ 9,841 $ 6,998 $ 11,250 $ 7,755 Diluted Earnings per Share - Adjusted $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.38 $ 0.27 Diluted Shares Outstanding - Adjusted 29,848,285 29,595,247 29,844,614 29,548,923

We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted EPS, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted EPS as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents duplicate rent for our Los Angeles, CA facility.

Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration.

Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.

Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions.

Represents the non-cash charge related to the disposal of certain equipment.

Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 6 above.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 AND JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 June 28, 2019 June 29, 2018 Numerator: Adjusted Net Income $ 9,841 $ 6,998 $ 11,250 $ 7,755 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax — 164 — 328 Adjusted Net Income available to common shareholders $ 9,841 $ 7,162 $ 11,250 $ 8,083 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 29,527,167 28,166,875 29,492,138 28,144,782 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 321,118 190,998 352,476 166,767 Dilutive effect of convertible notes — 1,237,374 — 1,237,374 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 29,848,285 29,595,247 29,844,614 29,548,923 Adjusted Net Income per share: Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.38 $ 0.27

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019

(unaudited; in thousands)

Low-End

Guidance High-End

Guidance Net Income: $ 26,250 $ 29,150 Provision for income tax expense 10,000 11,100 Depreciation & amortization 25,300 25,300 Interest expense 19,250 19,250 EBITDA (1) 80,800 84,800 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 4,900 4,900 Duplicate rent (3) 200 200 Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (4) 200 200 Change in fair value of earn-out obligation (5) 2,800 2,800 Loss on asset disposal (6) 35 35 Moving expenses (7) 65 65 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 89,000 $ 93,000

We are presenting estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our currently estimated results and which we believe, when considered with both our estimated GAAP results and the reconciliation to our estimated net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.



Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with the Company's facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.



Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration.



Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions.



Represents the non-cash charge related to the disposal of certain equipment.



Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

2019 FULLY DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION TO 2019 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE (1)(2)

Low-End High-End Guidance Guidance Net income per diluted share $ 0.88 $ 0.98 Change in fair value of earn-out obligations (3) 0.07 0.06 Integration and deal costs/third party transaction costs (4) 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.96 $ 1.05

We are presenting estimated adjusted EPS, which is not a measurement determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe this measure provides an additional metric to evaluate our currently estimated results and which we believe, when considered with both our estimated GAAP results and the reconciliation to estimated net income per diluted share, provides a more complete understanding of our expectations for our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted EPS, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted EPS as a performance measure permits a comparative assessment of our expectations regarding our estimated operating performance relative to our estimated operating performance based on our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Guidance is based upon an estimated effective tax rate of 27.5% and an estimated fully diluted share count of approximately 30 million shares.

Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions.

Represents transaction related costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, including due diligence, legal and integration.



