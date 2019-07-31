Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

For the fiscal 2019 third quarter, Star reported a 13.4 percent decrease in total revenue to $283.4 million compared with revenue of $327.4 million in the prior-year period, largely due to a decline in home heating oil and propane volume sold.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2019 third quarter decreased by 17.6 million gallons, or 32.2 percent, to 36.9 million gallons due to the impact of warmer temperatures, net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the fiscal 2019 third quarter were 21.5 percent warmer than during the fiscal 2018 third quarter and 20.6 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Volume of other petroleum products sold increased by 6.3 million gallons, or 17.4 percent, to 42.3 million, due largely to acquisitions.

Star’s net loss rose by $15.1 million, to $23.1 million, in the fiscal 2019 third quarter due to a non-cash unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $9.1 million and an increase in the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.7 million, as described below, partially offset by a higher tax benefit. During the fiscal 2019 third quarter, a $1.6 million non-cash charge was recorded related to a change in the fair value of derivative instruments versus a $7.5 million credit recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

The Adjusted EBITDA loss widened by $11.7 million, to $20.1 million, as the additional Adjusted EBITDA provided by acquisitions of $0.9 million was more than offset by a $12.6 million increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss within the base business. The impact from lower volumes sold in the base business, due largely to warmer temperatures as well as other factors, more than offset the impact from higher home heating oil and propane margins and lower total operating expenses in the base business. Contributing to the favorable change in operating costs was a reduction in concierge expenses of $1.5 million.

“As the year progresses we continue to take a hard look at cost controls and additional efficiency improvements,” said Jeffrey M. Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m pleased to report that Star’s team has identified areas where we can further enhance the business and overall financial results, focusing on our core capabilities. The reduction of net attrition remains at the forefront, and we are cautiously optimistic about better performance heading into fiscal 2020. We also recently completed a sizable acquisition in Maryland that brought with it roughly 29,000 customers and annual volume of 20 million gallons spread across home heating oil, propane, and motor fuel. Such transactions help strengthen our primary markets and, combined with appropriate business execution, lay the foundation for solid operating results going forward, given normal weather conditions.”

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018

Star reported a 4.8 percent increase in total revenue to $1.5 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 compared with revenue of $1.4 billion in the prior-year period, largely due to higher average selling prices.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold decreased by 14.4 million gallons, or 4.3 percent, to 323.6 million gallons, as the impact from acquisitions and slightly colder weather was more than offset by net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation were 0.8 percent colder than during the prior year but 3.9 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Volume of other petroleum products sold increased by 26.4 million gallons, or 27.3 percent, to 123.2 million gallons, due largely to acquisitions.

Net income decreased by $25.4 million, or 33.0 percent, to $51.5 million as the impact from a non-cash unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $26.6 million and an increase in net interest expense of $2.0 million, more than offset lower income tax expense and a slight increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, as described below. Regarding the non-cash change in the fair value of derivative instruments, during fiscal 2019 a non-cash charge of $19.3 million was recorded versus a non-cash credit of $7.3 million during fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.4 million, or 0.3 percent, to $124.2 million. Acquisitions provided $5.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA while, in the base business, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.0 million. The impact of higher home heating oil and propane margins in the base business more than offset a decline in home heating oil and propane volume and an increase in total operating expenses, improving year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA by $4.5 million prior to the following items: i) $3.3 million due to the implementation of a revenue recognition accounting standard (the majority of which is expected to be reversed by the end of fiscal 2019); ii) $3.0 million of higher legal and professional expenses; iii) a charge of $1.5 million related to the discontinued use of a tank monitoring system; iv) a $1.5 million increase in the net Adjusted EBITDA loss associated with the Company’s concierge program, which was greatly curtailed this past January; and v) $0.2 million of expense related to an increase in the amount due under Star’s weather hedge contracts.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, net other income, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess:

our compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

our financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

our operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

our ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash used for capital expenditures;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital requirements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on our indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.

About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. In certain of Star's marketing areas, the Company provides plumbing services, primarily to its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast, Central and Southeast U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including those associated with the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance; the price and supply of the products we sell; the consumption patterns of our customers; our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins; our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers; our ability to make strategic acquisitions; the impact of litigation; our ability to contract for our current and future supply needs; natural gas conversions; future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations; the impact of future governmental regulations, including environmental, health and safety regulations; the ability to attract and retain employees; customer creditworthiness; counterparty creditworthiness; marketing plans; general economic conditions and new technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,717 $ 14,531 Receivables, net of allowance of $11,244 and $8,002, respectively 167,292 132,668 Inventories 57,478 56,377 Fair asset value of derivative instruments - 17,710 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,610 35,451 Total current assets 266,097 256,737 Property and equipment, net 97,468 87,618 Goodwill 247,341 228,436 Intangibles, net 110,322 98,444 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 57,841 45,419 Deferred charges and other assets, net 17,625 13,067 Total assets $ 796,944 $ 729,971 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,254 $ 35,796 Revolving credit facility borrowings 70,500 1,500 Fair liability value of derivative instruments 2,418 - Current maturities of long-term debt 10,000 7,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 145,558 116,436 Unearned service contract revenue 60,560 60,700 Customer credit balances 38,229 61,256 Total current liabilities 355,519 283,188 Long-term debt 84,399 91,780 Deferred tax liabilities, net 14,069 21,206 Other long-term liabilities 25,382 24,012 Partners’ capital Common unitholders 335,958 329,129 General partner (1,522 ) (1,303 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (16,861 ) (18,041 ) Total partners’ capital 317,575 309,785 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 796,944 $ 729,971

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months

Ended June 30, Nine Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales: Product $ 210,657 $ 256,447 $ 1,306,764 $ 1,246,143 Installations and services 72,719 70,907 211,221 202,076 Total sales 283,376 327,354 1,517,985 1,448,219 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 155,055 186,207 876,920 832,280 Cost of installations and services 62,130 61,770 201,841 195,984 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 1,630 (7,515 ) 19,268 (7,306 ) Delivery and branch expenses 82,669 83,312 296,026 281,121 Depreciation and amortization expenses 8,225 7,941 23,828 23,385 General and administrative expenses 5,472 5,894 23,136 18,766 Finance charge income (1,872 ) (1,438 ) (4,166 ) (3,733 ) Operating income (loss) (29,933 ) (8,817 ) 81,132 107,722 Interest expense, net (2,967 ) (2,186 ) (8,677 ) (6,656 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (253 ) (418 ) (756 ) (1,034 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (33,153 ) (11,421 ) 71,699 100,032 Income tax expense (benefit) (10,055 ) (3,416 ) 20,157 23,077 Net income (loss) $ (23,098 ) $ (8,005 ) $ 51,542 $ 76,955 General Partner’s interest in net income (loss) (150 ) (49 ) 319 445 Limited Partners’ interest in net income (loss) $ (22,948 ) $ (7,956 ) $ 51,223 $ 76,510 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income (loss) available to limited partners $ (0.46 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 1.00 $ 1.39 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings under FASB ASC 260-10-45-60 - - 0.14 0.21 Limited Partner's interest in net income (loss) under FASB ASC 260-10-45-60 $ (0.46 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.86 $ 1.18 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 49,943 53,938 51,431 55,157

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net loss $ (23,098 ) $ (8,005 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (10,055 ) (3,416 ) Amortization of debt issuance cost 253 418 Interest expense, net 2,967 2,186 Depreciation and amortization 8,225 7,941 EBITDA loss (21,708 ) (876 ) (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 1,630 (7,515 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss (20,078 ) (8,391 ) Add / (subtract) Income tax benefit 10,055 3,416 Interest expense, net (2,967 ) (2,186 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,532 2,222 Decrease in accounts receivables 124,456 84,026 Decrease in inventories 5,699 12,498 Increase in customer credit balances 12,299 5,681 Change in deferred taxes (1,871 ) 2,387 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (26,442 ) (9,359 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104,683 $ 90,294 Net cash used in investing activities $ (53,268 ) $ (23,242 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (62,070 ) $ (93,058 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 36,900 54,500 Other petroleum products 42,300 36,000 Total all products 79,200 90,500





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Nine Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net income $ 51,542 $ 76,955 Plus: Income tax expense 20,157 23,077 Amortization of debt issuance cost 756 1,034 Interest expense, net 8,677 6,656 Depreciation and amortization 23,828 23,385 EBITDA 104,960 131,107 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 19,268 (7,306 ) Adjusted EBITDA 124,228 123,801 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (20,157 ) (23,077 ) Interest expense, net (8,677 ) (6,656 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 8,500 5,687 Increase in accounts receivables (34,793 ) (86,504 ) Decrease in inventories 1,958 12,390 Decrease in customer credit balances (26,177 ) (36,503 ) Change in deferred taxes (11,206 ) 29,641 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 28,646 11,240 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 62,322 $ 30,019 Net cash used in investing activities $ (80,578 ) $ (64,459 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 9,442 $ (8,595 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 323,600 338,000 Other petroleum products 123,200 96,800 Total all products 446,800 434,800

