AMERISAFE Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- DERIDDER, La., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 82,951 $ 88,995 -6.8% $ 167,899 $ 176,305 -4.8% Net investment income 8,169 7,303 11.9% 16,184 14,512 11.5% Net realized losses on investments, pretax (82) (1,111) NM (23) (1,142) NM Net income 17,890 16,956 5.5% 37,290 33,125 12.6% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.88 5.7% $ 1.93 $ 1.72 12.2% Operating net income 17,448 17,774 -1.8% 35,096 34,275 2.4% Operating earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.92 -2.2% $ 1.82 $ 1.78 2.2% Book value per share $ 23.29 $ 23.11 0.8% $ 23.29 $ 23.11 0.8% Net combined ratio 83.9% 83.6% 84.0% 84.7% Return on average equity 16.3% 15.5% 17.4% 15.2%





G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The workers’ compensation industry remained profitable through 2018, and competition remained strong through the second quarter. AMERISAFE’s response was to execute on our commitment to deliver an exceptional product to our policyholders through our quality insurance services and risk assessment. Remaining committed to our core disciplines has allowed us to provide stable returns for our shareholders, a consistent market for our agent partners, and aided business owners with mitigating risks.”



INSURANCE RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 87,018 $ 93,702 -7.1% $ 180,125 $ 191,044 -5.7% Net premiums earned 82,951 88,995 -6.8% 167,899 176,305 -4.8% Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 48,868 52,076 -6.2% 98,482 105,238 -6.4% Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 19,718 21,282 -7.3% 40,385 41,548 -2.8% Policyholder dividends 998 1,092 -8.6% 2,098 2,425 -13.5% Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 13,367 $ 14,545 -8.1% $ 26,934 $ 27,094 -0.6% Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 72.5% 71.5% 72.5% 71.5% Prior accident year loss ratio -13.6% -13.0% -13.8% -11.8% Net loss ratio 58.9% 58.5% 58.7% 59.7% Net underwriting expense ratio 23.8% 23.9% 24.1% 23.6% Net dividend ratio 1.2% 1.2% 1.2% 1.4% Net combined ratio 83.9% 83.6% 84.0% 84.7%

Gross premiums written in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $6.7 million, or 7.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter, which were 5.3% lower than the second quarter of 2018.





Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to an increase in premiums written of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.





The current accident year loss ratio for the second quarter was 72.5%, unchanged from the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 1.0 percentage point from the 71.5% ratio for accident year 2018. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $11.3 million, primarily coming from accident years 2014 through 2017.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the underwriting expense ratio was 23.8% compared with 23.9% in the same quarter in 2018. The decrease in the expense ratio was due to lower compensation costs and premium based assessments compared with the second quarter of 2018.





The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 19.3%, largely unchanged compared with 19.0% for the second quarter of 2018.

INVESTMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 8,169 $ 7,303 11.9% $ 16,184 $ 14,512 11.5% Net realized losses on investments (pre-tax) (82 ) (1,111 ) NM (23 ) (1,142 ) NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 642 76 NM 2,800 (314 ) NM Pre-tax investment yield 2.7% 2.5% 2.7% 2.4% Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.1% 2.9% 3.1% 2.9% ________________________________

The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 11.9% to $8.2 million from $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, due to slightly higher investment yields on fixed-income securities.





As of June 30, 2019, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $1.2 billion.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on June 21, 2019. On July 30, 2019 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019.

Book value per share at June 30, 2019 was $23.29, an increase of 9.5% from $21.26 at December 31, 2018.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 17,890 $ 16,956 $ 37,290 $ 33,125 Less: Net realized losses on investments (82 ) (1,111 ) (23 ) (1,142 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 642 76 2,800 (314 ) Tax effect (1) (118 ) 217 (583 ) 306 Operating net income (2) $ 17,448 $ 17,774 $ 35,096 $ 34,275 Average shareholders’ equity (3) $ 439,924 $ 438,730 $ 429,603 $ 435,407 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,551 (2,160 ) 4,654 765 Average adjusted shareholders’ equity $ 432,373 $ 440,890 $ 424,949 $ 434,642 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,306,953 19,266,735 19,316,276 19,275,883 Return on average equity (4) 16.3% 15.5% 17.4% 15.2% Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 16.1% 16.1% 16.5% 15.8% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 1.93 $ 1.72 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 1.82 $ 1.78 ________________________________

The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%. Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures. Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity. Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for August 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call dial 877-225-7695 or 720-545-0027 at least ten minutes before the call begins and ask for the AMERISAFE conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through August 8, 2019. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and use the pass code 7867689#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting http://www.amerisafe.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least fifteen minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at http://www.amerisafe.com.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors including the factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 87,018 $ 93,702 $ 180,125 $ 191,044 Ceded premiums written (2,204 ) (2,369 ) (4,634 ) (4,699 ) Net premiums written $ 84,814 $ 91,333 $ 175,491 $ 186,345 Net premiums earned $ 82,951 $ 88,995 $ 167,899 $ 176,305 Net investment income 8,169 7,303 16,184 14,512 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (82 ) (1,111 ) (23 ) (1,142 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 642 76 2,800 (314 ) Fee and other income 73 117 83 194 Total revenues 91,753 95,380 186,943 189,555 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 48,868 52,076 98,482 105,238 Underwriting and other operating costs 19,718 21,282 40,385 41,548 Policyholder dividends 998 1,092 2,098 2,425 Total expenses 69,584 74,450 140,965 149,211 Income before taxes 22,169 20,930 45,978 40,344 Income tax expense 4,279 3,974 8,688 7,219 Net income $ 17,890 $ 16,956 $ 37,290 $ 33,125 AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 17,890 $ 16,956 $ 37,290 $ 33,125 Basic weighted average common shares 19,245,592 19,208,601 19,237,401 19,197,925 Basic earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 1.94 $ 1.73 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 17,890 $ 16,956 $ 37,290 $ 33,125 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,245,592 19,208,601 19,237,401 19,197,925 Stock options and restricted stock 61,361 58,134 78,875 77,958 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,306,953 19,266,735 19,316,276 19,275,883 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 1.93 $ 1.72





AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 1,163,059 $ 1,125,490 Cash and cash equivalents 51,246 40,344 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 103,695 112,006 Premiums receivable, net 175,020 162,478 Deferred income taxes 19,461 21,852 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,550 19,734 Other assets 38,062 34,027 $ 1,571,093 $ 1,515,931 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 795,046 $ 798,409 Unearned premiums 156,889 149,296 Insurance-related assessments 30,253 28,258 Other liabilities 139,462 130,206 Shareholders’ equity 449,443 409,762 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,571,093 $ 1,515,931





Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052



