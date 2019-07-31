James River Group Announces Management Shift

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) announced today that due to ill health the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert P. Myron, will step down as Chief Executive Officer to take the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. James River’s Board Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer, J. Adam Abram, will assume the additional duties of Chief Executive Officer. The shift in management duties will be effective August 5, 2019, and is expected to be permanent. Mr. Myron will remain on the Board of Directors.



Mr. Abram commented, “The Company has performed extremely well under Bob’s skillful leadership. Indeed, the results from our most recent quarter demonstrate his success as CEO. However, lingering effects from a case of Lyme disease make it impossible for Bob to perform all the duties of CEO to his satisfaction. In consultation with the Board of Directors, he has asked me to return as CEO. Bob and I, and the broader management team, have worked together in this configuration before, and we return to this arrangement with confidence. Our focus will remain on continuing to seek to deliver strong underwriting results, profitable growth and earning industry leading returns on equity.”

“I have enjoyed being CEO of James River and have great confidence in our future,” Mr. Myron said. “I look forward to working with Adam and our team to build on our momentum.”

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

