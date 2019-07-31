Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on August 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT; and





2019 Wedbush Healthcare Conference in New York on August 13, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Harpoon Therapeutics’ website at www.harpoontx.com .

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC™) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Georgia Erbez

Chief Financial Officer

650-443-7400

media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858-356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com



