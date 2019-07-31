DOE Awards Contract for Environmental Management Consolidated Technical Support Services (EM CTSS)

Cincinnati – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the award of a contract to BTP Services, LLC of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for technical support services throughout the Environmental Management (EM) complex. BTP Services, LLC is a certified 8(a) small business firm.

Services to be performed under this contract include, but are not limited to: technical, business, and systems support for Safety, Security, Emergency Preparedness, and Quality Assurance; Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality; Security; Technology Development; Major Construction, Decommissioning or Demolition, and modifications; Infrastructure Management and Disposition; Waste and Materials Management; Regulatory, Intergovernmental, and Stakeholder Engagement; Resources Management; Acquisition and Contract Management.

The award is for an Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract under which Firm Fixed Price and Time and Material Task Orders may be issued. The ordering period of performance during which task orders may be issued is 5 years from the date of contract award. The maximum dollar ordering value for this award is $49,500,000 Million.