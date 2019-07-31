Mineworx Reports on Details of the Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) has released the results of its Annual General Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. dated June 25, 2019 were duly passed.



Resolutions which were passed included:

The following five incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:

Greg Pendura

Akiva Borenstein

Darcy Thiele

Rick Purdy

A. J. Pienaar

The re-appointment of K.R. Margetson Ltd., Chartered Accountants as Mineworx’s auditor.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining projects as well as E-Waste opportunities through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies along with its licensed non-toxic, cyanide free precious metals formula these innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.



For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate Development

250-751-3661

rick@mineworx.net



