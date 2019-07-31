Vermillion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, August 8th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic:

International:

Conference ID:

Webcast: 855-327-6837

631-891-4304

10007441

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135718



About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery; development and commercialization of novel high-value diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion, along with its prestigious scientific collaborators, discovers, develops, and delivers innovative diagnostic and technology tools that help women with serious diseases. The company’s initial in vitro diagnostic test, OVA1® (MIA), was the first FDA-cleared, protein-based In Vitro Diagnostic Multivariate Index Assay, and represented a new class of software-based liquid biopsy in vitro diagnostics. In March 2016, Vermillion received FDA clearance for Overa™, a Multivariate Index Assay 2nd Generation (MIA2G) test with significantly improved specificity and ease of use.

Visit www.vermillion.com or more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-535-7742

Arr@LifeSciAdvisors.com



