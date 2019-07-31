BVA Convention to Feature VA Leadership and International Tech Accessible Industry Leaders in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinded Veteran’s Association’s 74th Annual Convention will be hosted at the Marriot Southern Hills Hotel August 12-16, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wednesday morning speakers will include Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne, Governor Kevin Stitt, and Deputy Mayor Amy Brown. On Thursday Joe Galloway, co-author of “We Were Soldiers Once and Young,” will be the keynote speaker at the Father Carroll Luncheon. Additional speakers include Dr. Glenn Cockerham, National Programs Director for the VA Ophthalmology Services; Dr. John Townsend, Director of Optometry Services; Karen Keninger, Director of National Library Services for the Blind and Physically Handicapped; and Nicole Sandlan, National Program Director of Blind Rehabilitation Services.

Leading national family caregiver authority, Gary Edward Barg, founder of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will host an expert Question and Answer panel Tuesday, August 13 entitled “Best practices: advice, support and adaptive technologies for family caregivers and the visually impaired” from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The panel will also feature Michael Macon, RN, VA Caregiver Support Coordinator; Mickey Hinds, Education Coordinator; and Richard Tapping, Vice President of Vispero.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature an exhibit hall where over forty of the industry’s leading international companies will showcase their newest and cutting edge adaptive technology for the blind and visually-impaired.

The 74th convention is BVA’s premier event geared towards BVA Delegates and other convention attendees, among them recent Post 9/11 era blinded service members or other veterans who have recently experienced vision loss, will participate in a variety of information sessions. Members will attend the Tulsa baseball game Wednesday evening and go bowling Thursday evening. The gathering happens in conjunction with the VA National Blind Rehabilitation Services Conference, bringing together the leadership of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) along with academics, industry leaders, and government officials. Please visit the event website at www.bva.org for more information about the convention and exposition.





The BVA is the only Congressionally-chartered Veteran Service Organization serving veterans with vision loss has advocated for their needs since March 28, 1945. Call; 800-669-7079 or visit bva.org.

Chester Curtis Blinded Veterans Association 202-371-8880 ext. 316 ccurtis@bva.org



