De Havilland Canada and Ethiopian Airlines Celebrate the 25th Delivery of the Dash 8-400 Aircraft

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 30th, Toronto, Ontario –De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (“De Havilland Canada”) and Ethiopian Airlines (“Ethiopian”) celebrated the delivery of the milestone Dash 8-400 aircraft bearing serial number 4600 on Friday, July 26. The aircraft is also the 25th Dash 8-400 aircraft delivered to Ethiopian Airlines.



Senior executives of Ethiopian Airlines, De Havilland Canada and Longview Aviation Capital, the parent company of De Havilland Canada, joined Ethiopian’s aircraft acceptance team and hundreds of De Havilland Canada employees for the celebration held at De Havilland Canada’s facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where Dash 8-400 aircraft are manufactured. Her Excellency Nasise Challi Jira, Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada and representatives of the government of Ontario were also in attendance.

“The Dash 8-400 aircraft gives us the performance attributes, capacity and passenger comfort that support our strategic partnerships with regional carriers in Africa and supports our continuing growth strategy in the market,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines Group. “We are honoured to be receiving the milestone aircraft bearing serial number 4600 and we are committed to supporting our fleet and others in our region through our Authorized Service Facility and our Dash 8-400 aircraft simulator.”

“The delivery of the 600th Dash 8-400 aircraft produced at our Toronto facility is a significant moment for De Havilland Canada and we are delighted that Ethiopian Airlines, our largest customer in Africa, is the recipient airline. Since this aircraft will become the 25th Dash 8-400 turboprop in Ethiopian’s fleet, we are celebrating two important milestones,” said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. “Growing markets will continue to drive the evolution of our Dash 8-400 aircraft, as well as the suite of services we offer to support our customers. We are very proud that our teams in Toronto and at locations across the globe are well aligned in helping us meet the demand from airlines.”

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada’s most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada’s portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world’s most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintaining the brand’s 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing customer services and support. https://dehavilland.com

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian operates the youngest and most modern fleet to 93 international destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. The airlines operates three direct flights weekly from Toronto to Addis Ababa with connections 53 destinations Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

