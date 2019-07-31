A New Partnership for a Great Cause!

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube is proud to announce a new partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. Throughout the month of August, Mr. Lube locations across the country will be participating in a Kids Drive Program, raising funds in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. We invite all Canadians to come visit our locations and help us create great futures for children and youth.



Since 2007, we have hosted this campaign and raised more than $1.1 Million dollars towards children’s charities. With this new partnership it will allow us to reach kids and communities on a national level, helping us create a greater impact.

“We are excited to launch the August Kids Drive to kick off our new partnership with Mr. Lube Canada,” says Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. “A big thank you to Mr. Lube employees across the country for championing the work of Boys and Girls Clubs and making a difference for the children, families, and communities we serve.”

“Giving back has always been important to us, especially when it directly supports the next generation,” says Stuart Suls, President and CEO of Mr. Lube Canada. “Our new partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada is going to help us make a meaningful impact on kids and communities across the country.”

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada’s largest child- and youth-serving organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @BGCCAN.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing that focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With 181 locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated over $4 million dollars to charities across the country. For more information about the company, please visit www.mrlube.com

Contact Information:

Michael McLeod

Digital Marketing Manager

Mr. Lube Canada

Phone: 604-749-4354

Email: mmcleod@mrlube.com



