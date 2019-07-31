Glance Networks Reports Record Increase in Visual Engagement Interactions for YTD 2019

/EIN News/ -- Company’s metrics show 33 percent year over year growth in customer interaction sessions

Arlington, MA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Glance Networks (www.glance.net), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform inbound and outbound digital interactions into brand-building and revenue generation opportunities, announced that usage of its visual engagement technology surged in the first half of 2019.

According to the company, the number of sessions Glance clients conducted during the period of January 1-June 30, 2019 eclipsed eight million sessions, climbing approximately 33 percent compared to the same period in 2018. In addition, the minutes consumed in these sessions increased to nearly 160 million, representing over 25 percent gain over figures for the first half in 2018. Glance clients are well on their way to eclipsing the 2018 totals of 9.1 million sessions and nearly 200 million minutes, putting Glance on pace for a record-setting 2019.

“We are extremely pleased with the traction our platform is receiving in the marketplace,” said Tom Martin, chief executive officer of Glance Networks. “Much of the growth in 2019 is propelled by clients who are pursuing new use cases for visual engagement beyond traditional customer service deployments, such as outbound sales and delivery of advisory services. As these initiatives continue to come to the forefront, we expect even greater growth in the future.”

Recently cited by The Gartner 2019 Customer Service Technology Vendor Guide for its video chat and co-browse capabilities, Glance Networks’ visual engagement solutions enable businesses to deliver more personalized and efficient interactions to customers. Glance utilizes a cloud-based platform that is secure and compliant with the strictest customer privacy policies. The platform is easy to deploy, and works seamlessly across all major web browsers, desktops, and mobile operating systems, and can be integrated with leading enterprise CRM and contact center platforms. In addition, the solution features an intuitive interface that enables agents to initiate a screenshare or co-browse session with a single click.

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today’s enterprise. We are one of the world’s simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance Partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, Moxie, Zendesk, Microsoft, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net.

Public Relations Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Chief Executive Officer

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.