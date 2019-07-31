WEENIE WEDNESDAYS ARE A BIG HIT IN OMAHA, NE

iHeartMedia, Bucky’s Convenience Stores and Veridian Credit Union Team Up to Raise Funds for the First Fisher House in Nebraska

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKVILLE [Aug. 1, 2019] – For four Wednesdays this summer, crowds gathered at Veridian Credit Union’s branch on West Maple in Omaha for free hotdogs. For each person through the line, Veridian donated $1.03 to Fisher House Foundation—an amount that corresponded with KXKT’s dial position, 103.7, which came up with the idea and supported the efforts on air throughout the fundraiser.

“We were thrilled to let our listeners know that a Fisher House was going to be built at the VA in Omaha. The first Fisher House in Nebraska,” said Hoss Michaels, program director at KXKT (KAT 103.7). “What better way to spread the good word than by providing a free lunch!”

A special shout out to Bucky’s Convenience Stores, for donating, grilling and serving up the hot dogs, chips and drinks. More than 1,000 people took advantage of the free Weenie Wednesday lunches. After the last lunch on July 31, employees from Veridian, KXKT, and Bucky’s Convenience Stores will join Fisher House representatives to accept the donation.

“We’re very happy to help out a great cause and new facility coming to Omaha to serve some very special families,” said Dan Miller, Media Marketing Director of Bucky’s Convenience Stores in Omaha. “We have a big following of customers attending our summertime hot dog events, so it’s been fun this year bringing them out to Weenie Wednesday with KAT 103.7 and educating them about the work of Fisher House.”

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 84 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves.

“We know that organizations like the Fisher House Foundation rely on community partners to support service members, veterans and their families,” said Veridian Credit Union Branch Manager Drew Mickle. “Veridian Credit Union is honored to play a small part in that support through the Weenie Wednesday event.”

Groundbreaking for the Omaha Fisher House will be August 7. Once complete, up to 16 families can stay at the Fisher House free of charge on any given night, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful time – during hospitalization at the Omaha VA Medical Center.

“Fisher Houses are built on partnerships. And partnerships begin with community,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “It’s what we do together that makes the biggest impact and I am so proud to partner with Veridian Credit Union, Bucky’s Convenience Stores and KXKT. Together we ensure that not only our veterans are cared for, but also their families can be nearby and recuperate in a safe and welcoming home.”

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 84 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Veridian Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa as John Deere Employees Credit Union. Earnings are returned to members through better rates and low-to-no fees. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services, including accounts, loans, guidance, investments and insurance. Membership is open to anyone living or working in the credit union’s geographic field of membership, including Omaha, Council Bluffs and surrounding communities. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.

About iHeart Media KXKT 103.7

iHeartMedia Omaha owns and operates KXKT-FM HD2, KFAB-AM, KFFF-FM, KFFF-FM HD2, KGOR-FM, KISO-FM, KISO-FM HD2, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the U.S., reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more information.

