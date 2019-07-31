Trend Presentations and Giving Back Focus for PROJECT WOMENS | ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT | FAME | MODA | ACCESSORIES THE SHOW

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY Women's August unites 5 unique women's shows, PROJECT WOMENS, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT, FAME, MODA and ACCESSORIES THE SHOW. From elevated contemporary brands to the latest trend-driven fashion, this marketplace features an extended presentation of apparel and accessories for every buyer.



Taking place at Accessories The Show, Accessories Council will present Digital Trend Boards featuring the most important fashion and accessory themes for Holiday/Resort, featuring show brands with booth locations to assist retailers with their open-to buys, ensuring they are covered with all of the key trends of the season. Trends include animal prints, black and white graphics, masculine/feminine dual gender and empowered fun. Participating brands include Nakamol, Namjosh, Rush by Denis & Charles, Zenzii, La Fiorentina and Urban Expressions.

Accessories Council debuts The Design Excellence Award celebrating new and iconic products and will bestow awards in 15 unique categories, offering the winners and finalists an exciting platform to celebrate their products. Finalists will be announced during the breakfast presentation taking place Monday, August 5th.

Accessorie Circuit will also showcase a trend presentation featuring brands from the show. Themed “Haute Hippie,” the showcase will include bright jewel tones, coins, charms, bags and scarves with prints. The brightly colored winter’s tale is a fluid fusion of globally inspired references by exotic travels and injected with an opulent bohemian spirit. Participating brands include Karl Lagerfeld Jewelry, Meira T Handbags, Deepa Gurnani, and Ela Rae.

In partnership with Delivering Good, the nonprofit that unites retailers, manufactures, foundations and individuals to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise, will have bins onsite for donations. In helping to raise awareness, show organizers have been spreading the mission of Delivering Good and asking brands to donate unused product. To learn more about the organization visit www.delivering-good.org .

NY Women’s August runs Sunday, August 4th through Tuesday, August 6th. To learn more please visit https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens-1 .

For additional information and to register for a media pass, please contact: sara.vaughn@ubm.com

About PROJECT WOMENS: PROJECT WOMENS gives buyers access to an unrivaled collection of the best emerging and established women's brands. It is the ultimate destination for contemporary collections, denim and accessories. PROJECT WOMENS doesn’t just raise the bar on style, they change the conversation.

About Accessorie Circuit: ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT is an elevated and curated exhibition, exclusive to the accessories market, featuring high-end and contemporary collections, catering to upscale retailers from around the globe

About Fame: Fun, fresh and full of cool trends, FAME is a one-stop shopping destination where the retailers discover ready-to-wear young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women.

About MODA: MODA is an upscale event providing a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections that showcase some of the most desired names in the industry. In a refined and elegant environment, MODA creates an inspiring place to conduct business and network, giving retailers the opportunity to discover everything from the latest trends to updated classics.

About ACCESSORIES THE SHOW: Featuring a diverse and accessible collection of fashion accessories, ACCESSORIES THE SHOW is the go-to event to shop both trend-driven and classic brands, and the place to discover new and emerging designers.

