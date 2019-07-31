Vantage Drilling International Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 14, 2019 to discuss operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on August 14, 2019. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com .

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 866-548-4713 and international callers may dial +1 323-794-2093 using passcode 1117018. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 1117018.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

Contact Info:

Thomas J. Cimino

Chief Financial Officer

(281) 404-4703

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6eccd5d1-aa52-4df1-bf07-9349f1585b70



