Maple Tech Completes Migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Improved data security, guaranteed uptime, and better disaster recovery capabilities key to this move

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Tech , a provider of modern, cloud-based, core administration (policy, billing and claims) technology for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce the completion of a planned migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS).



“The reliability of AWS is just unparalleled,” said Matt Blackley, chief technology officer for Maple Tech. “This move enables us to pass that reliability along to all of Maple Tech’s insurance company clients.”

Increasingly, insurance companies are being forced to defend the personally-identifiable information (PII) of policyholders against the threat of data breaches. AWS is a global leader in the cloud computing space, offering IT infrastructure services to businesses, and replacing up-front capital infrastructure expenses with low variable costs that scale with business. Maple Tech’s migration to the AWS cloud offers a number of significant benefits, foremost of which are better guaranteed uptime, and an added level of data security for Maple Tech clients. Additionally, Maple Tech benefits from increased data redundancy and disaster recovery or business continuity capabilities which will allow anytime anywhere access, with complete security.

Maple Tech’s core administration suite, Aspire, offers comprehensive core (policy, billing and claims) functionality, and is available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, with additional solutions specific to underwriting, premium accounting, document/content management, workflow, business process reporting (BPR), financial reporting and compliance management.

About Maple Technologies

Maple Technologies (Maple Tech) provides cloud-based, core administration (policy, billing and claims) technology for P&C insurance organizations. Maple Tech’s transformational solution, Aspire, offers superior configurability, flexible delivery models, and on-time, on-budget implementations, plus underwriting, premium accounting, document/content management, business process reporting (BPR), financial reporting and compliance management functionality. For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.maple-tech.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859.803-6597 or jen@stnickmedia.com

