Long Term Care Homes Inquiry Releases Final, Comprehensive Report

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, the Honourable Eileen E. Gillese released the much-awaited Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry Report, which provides 91 recommendations for the long term care sector.



The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was established on August 1, 2017, by the Government of Ontario. Its mandate was to inquire into the events that led to the offences committed by Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Although none of the offences leading to the inquiry took place at member homes, AdvantAge Ontario recognized the importance of the need for an inquiry. The Association was granted participation (standing) in the inquiry given its significant role in advocating for high quality seniors’ care in the province. In addition to contributions throughout the inquiry’s hearings, the Association made a closing submission to the Inquiry that included 13 recommendations.

The large size of the report – almost 1,500 pages – and the breadth of the recommendations show how seriously the Commission has taken its mandate. In particular, the Association was pleased to see that the report included its recommendations on the following:

Expanded training for all types of staff in long term care homes

Creation of a new permanent, funding envelope to support this training

A three-year program to offer grants to homes to improve medication security

A dedicated government unit to support long term care homes in achieving regulatory compliance and identify, recognize and share best practices

We did note a few key gaps in the report. Specifically, the lack of staffing in long term care is not adequately addressed. In addition, the report did not include recommendations on labour relations, including the handling of grievances and discipline.

“This is an important step forward for long term care in Ontario,” says Lisa Levin, CEO, AdvantAge Ontario. “Today’s report provides excellent recommendations and guidance that all system partners can implement together to safeguard seniors in long term care.”

AdvantAge Ontario looks forward to continuing its work with the government and sector stakeholders to improve resident safety in long term care homes. “We are excited to work with the new Ministry of Long-Term Care to implement the Commissioner’s recommendations,” says Levin. “With sustained attention to this issue, we can work together to ensure that seniors, the most vulnerable part of our population, receive the very best care.”

AdvantAge Ontario is the trusted voice for senior care for 100 years. We are community-based, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to supporting the best possible aging experience.

Chris Noone AdvantAge Ontario 9058518821 cnoone@advantageontario.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.