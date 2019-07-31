DunAn Microstaq Releases Electronic Expansion Valves with 25 to 50 ton cooling capacities

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ), a MEMS technology company dedicated to advancing flow control solutions primarily for the HVAC, refrigeration and automotive industries, today announces the release of the Very High Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (VHC-MSEV) family with cooling capacities from 25 to 50 tons (R-410a). Preceded by the original MSEV and the High Capacity MSEV (HC-MSEV) valve families, these new valves complete the range of cooling capacities from sub-1 ton to 50 tons and deliver all the benefits of the original Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (MSEV) to systems with larger cooling capacities.



The VHC-MSEV is an electronically controlled, normally closed and one directional flow valve. It can be used for refrigerant mass flow control in today’s industry-standard HVAC and refrigeration systems. The VHC-MSEV provides precise superheat control and quick mass flow adjustments through a closed loop control methodology achieved with DMQ’s Universal SuperHeat Controller (USHC). Embedded with the newest generation of MEMS chip, silQflo® Silicon Servo Valve (SSV), the MSEV is the fastest responding refrigerant expansion valve in the industry.



Customers seeking to improve HVAC system performance were the drivers for expansion of this family of valves with higher cooling capacities. Paired with the USHC preprogrammed for multiple refrigerants, all DMQ valves provide customers a “plug and play” option for a less costly, fast path to an electronic closed loop control solution specific to their application. The fast response of the valves makes them ideal for improving performance across a now wider range of refrigeration system capacities.



Availability

Orders accepted beginning in August.

About DunAn Microstaq

DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ) is a MEMS technology company dedicated to advancing flow control solutions primarily for the HVAC, refrigeration and automotive industries. Their pioneering work in microelectromechanical systems technology, understanding of customers’ needs and experiences translate into benefits that go far beyond flow control. DMQ solutions accelerate product development cycles, cut across design challenges, create warehousing efficiencies and reduce deployment time. With a core technology so versatile, DMQ can package its devices along with the sensing and controls software for custom applications to fit a multitude of markets. For more information about DMQ products, email info@dmq-us.com or visit www.dmq-us.com

Media Contact:

Jerry Jadwisiak

Director of Sales & Marketing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32f8ac0f-1703-4b80-9c21-a9261a2a7a4f

DunAn Microstaq's VHC-MSEV Very High Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve



