OPEN MINDS Announces Quarterly ‘Top 5’ News Developments Of The Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market intelligence team at OPEN MINDS announced the top five health and human service news developments of the quarter with strategic implications in the complex consumer market space. Based on a comprehensive review of all the news stories from the second quarter of 2019 and an intensive strategic analysis, these are the top market trends:

“I see these stories as having two primary themes: One, the push for ‘whole person’ approaches to care and, two, the integration/consolidation of organizations, functions, and financing. As we look ahead, I expect to see the continuation of these themes throughout 2019 and an escalation of the trends when we think about strategy planning for the next five years.” said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer Monica E. Oss. “I’m thrilled our team was able to share these important stories with our members and we look forward to our next web briefing, when we will highlight thee stories that have the biggest impact on provider organizations in the third quarter.”

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

