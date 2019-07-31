Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 28.47 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Technique (Joint Replacement, Osteotomy, Arthroscopy, Resurfacing, Arthrodesis, Implants, Bone Graft), Type, End-user, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising elderly population prone to medical conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and diabetes which give rise to many joint related issues. In addition, availability of better implant materials, demand of minimally invasive surgery, and ongoing research in the knee implant industry are expected to enhance the global knee replacement market. The global joint reconstruction devices market is expected to grow reach USD 19.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.47 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the study performed by Fior Markets.

Joint replacement involves surgical procedure for damaged joints caused by diseases such as osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis or due to an accident. Damaged joints are replaced with a metal, plastic or ceramic device. Wide range of treatments are used for these conditions such as pain management, physiotherapy and surgeries. Surgical procedures are mostly preferred and there is a demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Shorter time, lesser duration of hospital stay are driving the growth of the market. Increasing aging population affected by knee joint disorders is increasing which in turn is supporting the demand of joint surgeries.

Availability of better implant materials, demand of minimally invasive surgery, and ongoing research in the knee implant industry are expected to enhance the global knee replacement market are some of the major factors for the growth. In addition, growing emphasis on cost-effective health care is driving the orthopedic implants. Product recalls by regulatory authorities may restrict the growth of the market. However, increasing technological advancements by competitors and ongoing research is opening new avenues for the market.

Key players operating in the global joint reconstruction devices market are Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer-Biomet, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Smith and Nephew, DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, Nuvasive, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., ConforMIS, Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kinamed, Inc., Allegra Orthopaedics Limited, Exactech, Inc., and among others. In order to their enhance market position, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2019, Smith & Nephew completed the aquisition of Brainlab Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business. This acquisition supports Smith & Nephew’s strategy to invest in best-in-class technologies that further its multi-asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem.

Increase in adoption of orthopedic solutions is leading to technological advancements by competitors in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Smith & Nephew plc. launched JOURNEY II XR in Japan and the U.S. This is a total knee arthroplasty (TKA).This product is designed to combine the greater patient satisfaction of a partial knee replacement with the long-term survivorship and reproducible principles of TKA.

Major players are engaged in developing new technologies to retain their foothold in the global joint reconstruction devices market. For instance, in July 2016, Zimmer Biomet collaborated with Indo UK Institutes of Health (IUIH) established Zimmer Biomet Institute of India to improve the health care infrastructure in India.

Joint replacement segment is dominating and held the largest market share of 42.07% in 2017

Technique segment is divided into joint replacement, osteotomy, arthroscopy, resurfacing, arthrodesis and others. Joint replacement segment is dominating and held the largest market share of 42.07% in 2017. Major conditions affecting joints such as arthritis, osteoporosis, bone degenerative diseases, and injuries as well as increasing cases of implants and bone graft are driving the growth of the joint replacement segment. The rising occurrence of the joint-related conditions is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the osteotomy and resurfacing segment during the forecast period.

Knee segment held the largest market share and was valued around USD 8.12 billion in 2017

Type segment is classified into knee, hip, shoulder, ankle and others. Knee segment held the largest market share and was valued around USD 8.12 billion in 2017. Increase in the number of total knee replacement surgeries and advancements in knee implants for total and partial knee replacement surgeries are driving the segment. The ankle segment is growing at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing number of the ankle surgeries worldwide.

The ambulatory surgical centers held the largest market share of around 41.37% in 2017

End user segment is classified into hospitals, orthopedic centers, ambulatory surgery center and others. The ambulatory surgical centers held the largest market share of around 41.37% in 2017. Preference for surgeries due to short waiting time and hospital stay are major contributing factors for the growth.

Region Segment Analysis of the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region captured the largest share of global joint reconstruction devices market and was valued in USD 8.91 billion in 2017 whereas Asia pacific is expected to attain the highest growth in the forecast period. North America region is expected to dominate the market due to high prevalence of joint-related conditions, presence of a large number of industry players, and favourable healthcare policies. These factors generating demand for advanced options. Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Developing economies, increasing population and demand for advanced procedure are anticipated to drive growth in the region.

The global joint reconstruction devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Units), consumption (Units), imports (Units) and exports (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

