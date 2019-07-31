Angolan President congratulates women on July 31
ANGOLA, July 31 - "With your struggle we will change Africa so that your children do not have to emigrate under the humiliating conditions that they face," wrote João Lourenço in his personal Twitter account.
July 31 is marked African Women's Day, since 1962, in Tanzania; the African Women's Conference defined it as a reflection date on the condition of women in Africa.
