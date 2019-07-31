Worldsource Financial Management Expands Product Lineup to Include ETFs

Enhanced offering provides independent Financial Advisors with more choice

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldsource Financial Management Inc. (Worldsource), one of Canada’s leading mutual fund dealers, is pleased to announce that accredited Advisors can now provide their clients with access to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).



Worldsource is one of the few mutual fund dealers in Canada to provide this capability to its Advisor partners. Worldsource Advisors already have access to a broad array of mutual funds, segregated funds, GICs, exempt market products and other financial instruments. With today’s announcement, the suite of investment products available to Worldsource Advisors has expanded to include ETFs, one of the fastest-growing segments of the global marketplace.

“At Worldsource, our singular focus is to equip Advisors with services, products and tools so they can deliver the very best client experience,” said Anthony Messina, President and CEO of Worldsource. “Adding ETF strategies is an example of this focus, allowing Advisors additional flexibility to construct portfolios that will achieve their clients’ objectives.”

Strategic Roadmap

“The strategic roadmap Worldsource is following is reflective of the evolving role of an Advisor, consumer needs, and the competitive landscape,” added Doce Tomic, Head of Wealth Management, Guardian Capital Group Limited. “The addition of individual ETFs to the Worldsource product lineup is just one way we are supporting Advisors, providing them with access to a product solution that adds diversity to their service offering and enhances their competitive advantage.”

About Worldsource Financial Management Inc.

Worldsource Financial Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Worldsource Wealth Management Inc., a fully-integrated wealth management company, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

For more information about Worldsource Financial Management, please visit www.worldsourcefinancial.com

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Moss

Telephone: (416) 947-3720



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.