Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is Expected to Reach USD 817.45 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ,, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing adoption of integrated pest management practices, coupled with the regulatory support for sustainable approach to limit the excess use of agrochemicals are some of the factors driving the market growth. The ﻿global microencapsulated pesticides market﻿ is expected to grow from USD 334.16 Million in 2017 to USD 817.45 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the study published by Fior Markets.

Dry and liquid pesticides encapsulated in small-sized in an inert coating known as microencapsulated pesticides. Microencapsulated pesticides are mixed with water and sprayed in the same manner as the other sprayable pesticides. On spraying, the capsule wall breaks down and slowly releases the active ingredient. These pesticides are effective as well as safer for the environment compared to older chemicals designed for pest control.

Although properties of microencapsulated pesticides for reducing the environmental and health risk associated with pesticides as well as controlled release assuring enhanced efficacy of the pesticides are driving the market. The lack of awareness among the end users and high cost associated with the microencapsulation of pesticides is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. The increasing acceptance of professional pest control management services as well as swelling investment on the research and development activities is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market growth in forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global microencapsulated pesticides market are BASF AG, Bayer AG, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, ADAMA, BotanoCap, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, GAT Microencapsulation, Reed Pacific, Belchim Crop Protection, Ecosafe Natural Products Inc, Monsanto Company, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, MGK Insect Control Solutions, Pesticides India Ltd., and among others. In order to their enhance market position, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

To better serve the ever increasing demand for the effective pesticides from the agricultural sector, firms are increasingly focusing on developing newer products. For instance BAF AG in 2016, announced the launch of Fastac® CS insecticide formulation. This newly developed microencapsulated formulation helps in maximizing the yield potential by protecting crops against insect damage, with improved application and handling properties.

There has been a huge demand for the microencapsulated pesticides owing to their superior properties. For instance, Syngenta in 2017, announced the launch of Warrior II insecticide made with Zeon Technology®. Zeon Technology uses a patented micro-encapsulation process that ensures fast insect knockdown and long residual control. Thus increasing the efficacy of the pesticide.

Insecticides segment had a market value of USD 141.48 million in 2017

Type is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, and others. Due to growing registration & commercialization of new varieties of microencapsulated insecticides, the insecticides segment emerged as a dominating segment with USD 141.48 million revenue in 2017. Encapsulated insecticides are beneficial in the fields of forestry, public health, and agriculture sector. Rising demand for herbicides to kill or inhibit the propagation of weeds is projected to propel the herbicide segment to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 13.89% over the forecast period. Herbicides segment is anticipated to grow with a significant market share in the global microencapsulated pesticides market due its increasing large scale consumption for killing unwanted vegetation.

The chemical segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.98% in 2018-2025

Technology segment is divided into physical, physicochemical, and chemical. On account of being highly effective and less expensive, the chemical technology segment emerged as the leading segment in the global microencapsulated pesticides market with USD 160.96 million revenue in 2017. The chemical segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.98% over the forecast period. The physicochemical technology helps in the determination of the nature of the interactions between the components of a system by examining the relations between the system's physical properties and composition.

The agricultural segment had a market value of USD 211.48 million in 2017

Application is subcategorized into agricultural and non-agricultural. Agricultural segment led the global microencapsulated pesticides market with USD 211.48 million revenue in 2017. This increase in revenue can be attributed to the property of microencapsulated pesticides to significantly reduce the quantity of pesticides required as compared to traditional pesticides. The non-agricultural segment is growing at a notable market share in 2017 due to the rising in the trend of forming lawns and gardens. The growing preference for the lawns and gardens in the residence as well as in cooperate areas is expected to drive the non-agricultural segment growth over the forecast period.

Region Segment Analysis of the Microencapsulated Pesticides Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe region emerged as the largest market for the microencapsulated pesticides with a 44.91% share of revenue in 2017. Factors such as favorable government initiatives for the adoption of integrated pest management practices and rise in awareness about benefits of microencapsulated pesticides in the region are anticipated to drive the Europe region to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 14.03% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to attain a significant market share in the global microencapsulated pesticides market over the forecast period. The rapid development of the agricultural sector is the factor projected to be responsible for this increased growth.

About the report:

The global microencapsulated pesticides market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

