RideSB100 Announces e-Bike Class Presented by Yamaha Bicycles

First-Ever e-Bike Class Invites More Riders to Santa Barbara’s World-Class Cycling

RideSB100 is scheduled for October 19, 2019, and has four distinct routes from 34- to 100-miles all beginning and ending at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Named one of “Nine American Centuries to Master,” by Outside Online, RideSB100 delivers one of the most scenic, fun and potentially challenging cycling experiences in the U.S.

“We’re excited to introduce this all-new class and invite e-Bike riders to join our community and enjoy the beautiful cycling and scenery of Santa Barbara,” said Jamie Monroe, RideSB100 director and owner of Easy Day Sports. “Yamaha is the global leader in e-Bikes, and this partnership will help us develop this new class while improving the event for all of our riders thanks to their enthusiasm for cycling and unmatched experience in e-Bikes.”

Yamaha Bicycles has a number of road bike options including the UrbanRush drop bar road e-Bike and Wabash adventure gravel e-Bike. In addition to sponsoring the e-Bike class, Yamaha is also planning to offer demo rides to people during the RideSB100 Expo, including the opportunity for riders to follow the event’s 34-mile fun route.

RideSB100 welcomes class-one pedal assist electric bicycle riders ( definitions here ). Additional details for e-Bike riders will be posted with registration information on RideSB100.com. The event’s four routes offer a variety of challenges for all cyclists including:

100-mile: An advanced ride featuring the Gibraltar Challenge, a grueling 3,000-foot climb in just 7-miles.

100-km + Gibraltar: For experienced riders who want to tackle the famous Gibraltar Challenge.

100-km: A friendly intermediate cycling experience featuring scenic coastal and mountain roads.

34-mile: A fun and scenic course for casual riders and weekend warriors.

About Ride Santa Barbara 100

The Ride Santa Barbara 100 features four routes starting from Santa Barbara’s famous Leadbetter Beach and traveling through the beautiful Southern California coastal mountains. This world-class cycling event, including an e-Bike class presented by Yamaha Bicycles, is designed to be a challenging and fun experience that riders will never forget. The RideSB100 is owned and produced by Easy Day Sports and promoted by SPEC PR. The event is scheduled for October 19, 2019. Register at www.RideSB100.com .



