OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Kentucky Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Kentucky. The resources include an analysis of the Kentucky’s Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

Kentucky contracts with five health plans to deliver physical health and behavioral health benefits for most populations, including families and children, Medicaid expansion adults, and aged and disabled adults.

Contracts for the five health plans are available for download:

Note: The state submitted a community engagement and cost-sharing waiver for the Medicaid expansion and parent and caretaker populations, which was approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in January 2018. The requirements were challenged in court, and the court required CMS to review the waiver. CMS re-approved the waiver on November 20, 2018, with an effective date of April 2019.

The Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Contracts are available now for all Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. Individual contracts may be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $1,500 each.

Additionally, the OPEN MINDS team has four in-depth profiles of the Kentucky state health system:

Kentucky Health Care System Landscape: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides information on each state’s largest health plans, Medicaid expansion policy, health insurance marketplace plans, demographics, population health insurance coverage by payer, and more.

Kentucky Medicaid System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides a detailed exploration of each state’s Medicaid financing system, including a review of the managed care financing systems, largest health plans by enrollment, key players in the state Medicaid department, and plans for future system changes and contract reprocurements.

Kentucky Behavioral Health System State Profile Report, which provides a comprehensive listing of behavioral health benefits in the state, care coordination programs related to behavioral health, and behavioral health subcontractors for health plans.

Kentucky Medicaid/Medicare Dual Eligible System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides an overview of each state’s dual eligible financing system, as well as the largest Medicare health plans serving dual eligibles and details on new initiatives involving the dual eligible population.

