Paula Pagano Joins Zephyr Real Estate

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCSICO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly with Compass, Paula Pagano has just joined the Zephyr Real Estate team. Originally from New York, Paula Pagano became San Francisco’s No. 1 agent in her office in her first year. Having obtained her broker’s license over 30 years ago, she has remained a consistent producer.



Paula has authored two books, both sharing her methods and successes in the industry: Secrets of a Top Salesperson and Getting the Property Soul’d. Both are available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. She is a trained and certified business coach CTI (Coaches Training Institute), a CTM (Competent Toastmaster) and a past member of the National Speakers Association, Women’s Council of Realtors and Professional Toastmasters. She has served on the Board of Directors for the San Francisco Apartment House Association and the Board of Directors for the San Francisco Association of Realtors.

“Being part of a monopoly tech company was not my vision, so I have moved on. My observation of Zephyr is that while being as technologically astute as the tech companies, it is a more supportive and relationship-oriented company, which is what I prefer,” remarked Pagano. “So very, very happy with my decision.”

She will be working from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office and may be reached at paulapagano@zephyrre.com or 415.860.4209.

“We are delighted that Paula has joined forces with Zephyr,” commented Christine Lopatowski, Noe Valley Sales Manager. “Her broad background, vast experience and impeccable credentials are well known throughout the community.”

Paula believes if she can become successful, anyone can. She resides in her beloved City by the Bay with her husband, Gralen, and their 17-pound Maine Coon cat, Cosmos. In her spare time, she enjoys dancing and is a proficient ballroom dancer, with many awards in national and state dance competitions.



About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebbc55a8-11ad-4efc-b4c1-8d05a493400a

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

Paula Pagano Paula Pagano Joins Zephyr Real Estate



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.