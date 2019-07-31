Swift Navigation Expands Skylark Precise Positioning for Autonomous Vehicles

Skylark is Now Available Across the Contiguous United States, Enabling Safe and Lane-Level Accurate Positioning

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift ​​Navigation ​, ​​a San Francisco-based tech firm providing centimeter-accurate GNSS positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, today announced nationwide coverage for its network-connected Skylark™ precise positioning service. Full contiguous United States (CONUS) coverage reduces initialization times to seconds, ensuring high-accuracy—and high-integrity—positioning is available when customers need it.

Skylark is built for autonomy at scale and delivers lane-level precision, with safety-of-life integrity, required by mass market automotive and autonomous applications. Skylark is a scalable network delivering a continuous stream—via the cloud—of robust, reliable, multi-constellation, multi-frequency corrections, with the latency, security, precision and reliability required for safety and autonomy.

“Since Skylark was introduced last year, the Swift network team has been hard at work deploying infrastructure across the country,” stated Rob Hranac, COO of Swift Navigation. “This extensive network helps remove hurdles in precise positioning for our customers and we look forward to partnering with those customers as we expand Skylark internationally.”

Skylark is architected to address the needs of automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by supporting ASIL-rated (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) systems, Ntrip2 (Networked Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocol) connections in Cloud Reference Station (CRS) mode and is State Space Representation (SSR) ready—an emerging industry format. Skylark is hardware-independent, giving customers choice in today’s rapidly improving and commodifying GNSS sensor ecosystem. OEMs are able to benefit from the lane-level positioning Skylark delivers using a host of third-party receivers in addition to Swift’s Piksi® Multi and Duro® GNSS receivers.

Unlike legacy Real-Time-Kinematic (RTK) services that are designed for smaller regions and Precise Point Positioning (PPP) services that suffer from slow convergence times, Skylark is a high-performance hybrid nationwide U.S. network that delivers initialization times in seconds, better than 10 centimeters of accuracy and integrity required by the most demanding safety-of-life critical applications. When used with Swift’s Starling® positioning engine, Skylark is capable of delivering protection levels (PL) down to one meter and Target Integrity Risk (TIR) down to 10 -7 / hour. Engineered for automotive functional safety standard ISO 26262 (ASIL B), Skylark is the only positioning network designed and built from the ground up to support next-generation GNSS applications, connected car, V2X and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Skylark packages GNSS precise positioning as an affordable subscription service for ease in deployment for large scale autonomous vehicle fleets. Eligible customers are invited to get started with a free trial or pilot program; visit swiftnav.com/skylark to learn more.

Swift Navigation , Inc. provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the nationwide GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com , follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

