Financial Services Biometric Technology, Applications and Implementation Analysis, 2019 Market Research Report
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics: Technology, Applications and Implementation for Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biometrics' adoption by financial services will be helped by a combination of improving technologies, increased user acceptance/adoption as well as standards and regulatory frameworks that are becoming more attuned to the specific risks and opportunities presented by biometric technologies.
In this report, we look at the various types of biometrics (static and behavioural), the high-level technological architecture that allows a firm to take full advantage of (among other things) the uniqueness, permanence and low circumvention of biometrics. BioAPIs and biometrics as a service are also reviewed.
In addition to reviewing the current industry adoption, we look at practical examples of financial services firms that have implemented biometrics to deal with specific use cases. We then further classify the leading biometric technology providers and suggest some questions that firms should ask when selecting a vendor.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Overview
1 Definitions and a Brief History of Biometrics
1.1 The Seven Pillars
1.2 Biometrics in Financial Services
1.3 Biometric Technologies
1.4 Biometric Technologies High-Level Functions
1.5 Biometric Systems
2 State of the Industry (Adoption Statistics, any Emerging Patterns)
2.1 Key Market Drivers
2.2 Key Market Restraints
2.3 Surveys
2.4 Biometrics in Traditional Banking
2.5 Biometrics in Insurance
2.6 Biometrics in Fintech
2.7 Biometrics in Asset Management and Others
3 Framework/Considerations for Use/Evaluation and Implementation
3.1 Modality Performance
3.2 Usability
3.3 Interoperability
3.4 Security
3.5 Privacy
3.6 Vendor Selection
4 Biometrics Standards
4.1 Other Standards
5 Biometrics and the Law
5.1 EU Region
5.2 The UK
5.3 The US
6 Behavioural Biometrics as the Future of Biometrics
6.1 Factors Favouring Behavioural Biometrics
6.2 The Future of Behavioural Biometrics: What's Next?
6.3 Use Case
7 Leading Companies Providing Biometrics Services
7.1 Behavioural
7.2 Biometric Smart Cards
7.3 Face Recognition
7.4 Fingerprint
7.5 Eye
7.6 Multimodal
7.7 Voice
Companies Mentioned
- Access IS
- Aeon Bank
- Agile Computing
- Alluvial
- Argus Trueid
- Argus TrueID
- AUGMENTIQ
- Aulich & Co
- Auraya Systems
- Aware, Inc.
- Bank of Cyprus
- Barclays
- BioCatch
- Biocryptology
- Biometix
- Biometric Solutions Denmark
- Biyo
- Cross Match Technologies, INC
- Currency Matters
- Daon Australia
- Entrust Datacard Group PTY LTD
- Fidelity
- FNB
- Gemalto (Global)
- IDFC Bank
- L-3 National Security Solutions
- Laxton Group
- MasterCard
- Northrop Grumman Mission Systems
- Nuance Communications INC
- Qatar National Bank
- Santander
- SayPay
- Secunet Security Networks AG
- Sign2Pay
- TLS Contact
- Trust Stamp (USA)
- UNISYS
- Vanguard
- VIX Verify (Edentiti Australia)
- YOTI LTD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akrvfs
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biometrics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.