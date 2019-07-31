Financial Services Biometric Technology, Applications and Implementation Analysis, 2019 Market Research Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics: Technology, Applications and Implementation for Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biometrics' adoption by financial services will be helped by a combination of improving technologies, increased user acceptance/adoption as well as standards and regulatory frameworks that are becoming more attuned to the specific risks and opportunities presented by biometric technologies.



In this report, we look at the various types of biometrics (static and behavioural), the high-level technological architecture that allows a firm to take full advantage of (among other things) the uniqueness, permanence and low circumvention of biometrics. BioAPIs and biometrics as a service are also reviewed.



In addition to reviewing the current industry adoption, we look at practical examples of financial services firms that have implemented biometrics to deal with specific use cases. We then further classify the leading biometric technology providers and suggest some questions that firms should ask when selecting a vendor.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Overview



1 Definitions and a Brief History of Biometrics

1.1 The Seven Pillars

1.2 Biometrics in Financial Services

1.3 Biometric Technologies

1.4 Biometric Technologies High-Level Functions

1.5 Biometric Systems



2 State of the Industry (Adoption Statistics, any Emerging Patterns)

2.1 Key Market Drivers

2.2 Key Market Restraints

2.3 Surveys

2.4 Biometrics in Traditional Banking

2.5 Biometrics in Insurance

2.6 Biometrics in Fintech

2.7 Biometrics in Asset Management and Others



3 Framework/Considerations for Use/Evaluation and Implementation

3.1 Modality Performance

3.2 Usability

3.3 Interoperability

3.4 Security

3.5 Privacy

3.6 Vendor Selection



4 Biometrics Standards

4.1 Other Standards



5 Biometrics and the Law

5.1 EU Region

5.2 The UK

5.3 The US



6 Behavioural Biometrics as the Future of Biometrics

6.1 Factors Favouring Behavioural Biometrics

6.2 The Future of Behavioural Biometrics: What's Next?

6.3 Use Case



7 Leading Companies Providing Biometrics Services

7.1 Behavioural

7.2 Biometric Smart Cards

7.3 Face Recognition

7.4 Fingerprint

7.5 Eye

7.6 Multimodal

7.7 Voice



Companies Mentioned



Access IS

Aeon Bank

Agile Computing

Alluvial

Argus Trueid

Argus TrueID

AUGMENTIQ

Aulich & Co

Auraya Systems

Aware, Inc.

Bank of Cyprus

Barclays

BioCatch

Biocryptology

Biometix

Biometric Solutions Denmark

Biyo

Cross Match Technologies, INC

Currency Matters

Daon Australia

Entrust Datacard Group PTY LTD

Fidelity

FNB

Gemalto (Global)

IDFC Bank

L-3 National Security Solutions

Laxton Group

MasterCard

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems

Nuance Communications INC

Qatar National Bank

Santander

SayPay

Secunet Security Networks AG

Sign2Pay

TLS Contact

Trust Stamp (USA)

UNISYS

Vanguard

VIX Verify (Edentiti Australia)

YOTI LTD

