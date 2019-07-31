Polyglass Develops Self-Adhered Membranes for Cold Weather Application

Self-adhered, modified bitumen membranes install at low temperature, widening the window of opportunity for roofing applications

Deerfield Beach, FL, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, expands its self-adhered product offering with the addition of Elastoflex SA V Polar Base™ and Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap™. Optimized for performance in colder conditions, these resilient roofing membranes save on labor and can extend the roofing season.





Elastoflex SA V Polar Base and Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap allow for roof system installation in temperatures that are between 25°F – 60°F (4°C – 16°C). Designed for long-term performance, Elastoflex SA V Polar Base is fiberglass-reinforced for excellent dimensional stability. Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap has a UV-stabilized granule surface and is polyester-reinforced for exceptional puncture and tear resistance.

Manufactured with ADESO® Dual-Compound Self-Adhered Technology, these premium membranes provide a cleaner installation, improve application speed, and eliminate the need for torches. Both base and cap sheets use an SBS (elastomeric) formulation on the top weathering side of the reinforcement and an aggressive self-adhesive formulation on the bottom side.

The products have unique qualities that improve efficiency and performance. Elastoflex SA V Polar Base is finished with laylines for ease of application. Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap features patent pending SEALLap® Ultra and patented FASTLap® for immediate and more effective bonding of side and endlap seams.

“We are excited to introduce roofing solutions that may extend the roofing season,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “We continue to focus on innovation and providing products that make roofing in challenging weather conditions possible.”

For more information please visit polyglass.us.

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.







