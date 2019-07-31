Press Release on the terrorist attack in Nigeria

Portugal strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out by Boko Haram against a funeral cortege that took place in Borno State, Nigeria, on 27 July, claiming the lives of at least 65 people and injuring 10 others.

Recalling that the terrorist attacks carried out by Boko Haram in North-eastern Nigeria have caused the loss of several hundred innocent lives over the past decade, the Portuguese Government expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and manifests its solidarity towards the people and the government of Nigeria.



