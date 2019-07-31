Global HealthWear Enabling Continuous Monitoring & Remote Therapies Report (2019): Diabetes Management Wearable has the Largest Market Penetration

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HealthWear Enabling Continuous Monitoring and Remote Therapies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on medical device wearables for monitoring chronic disease patients, such as patients with diabetes, and neurological conditions, and wearable delivering remote therapy for diabetes, neurological therapy and physical therapy. The research service discusses the impact of these innovations, funding, and future growth opportunities.

Currently, there is a huge demand for healthcare services outside the hospitals and clinics, into the home environment, with healthwear meeting the needs of this growing trend and demand.

The wearable medical devices integrated with vital signs or motion sensors can be used for continuous remote monitoring of patients, especially vulnerable chronic disease patients who require constant monitoring. These wearables can also be used to deliver therapies remotely.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Industry Overview and Technology Snapshot

2.1 Huge Demand For Healthcare Service Outside Hospitals and Clinics Driving Medical Wearable Industry

2.2 Wearables Enabling Continuous Remote Monitoring and Patient-Specific Healthcare Intervention

2.3 Healthwear Offering Continuous Patient Monitoring and Remote Therapies

2.4. Healthcare Wearables Revolutionizing Diabetes Management by Offering Needleless Blood Sugar Monitoring and Remote Insulin Therapy

2.4.1 Wearable Flash Glucose Monitoring System Measuring Interstitial Fluid Glucose Levels

2.4.2 Non-Invasive Diabetes Monitoring Using Nano-Gas sensors

2.4.3 CE Marked, Wearable, Disposable Adhesive Skin Patch for Blood Glucose Monitoring

2.4.4 Novel Eye Wearable Measuring Glucose in Tears

2.4.5 Clinical Grade Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Using Optical Signal Technology

2.4.6 First-ever Continuous Glucose Monitoring Smart Watch

2.4.7 Wearable Artificial Pancreas System for Automated Insulin Delivery

2.4.8 Wearable, Disposable Insulin Delivery Device for Remote Diabetes Therapy

2.4.9 Wearable Bolus and Basal Insulin Wearable Device

2.4.10 Wearable Device Delivering Insulin Via Small, Flexible Canula

2.4.11 High Venture Funding Towards Wearable Insulin Therapy Technology Companies

2.5. Wearables Enabling Remote Physical Rehabilitation Therapy with Better Patient Engagement

2.5.1 Digital Physical Therapy Treating Musculoskeletal Disorders at Home

2.5.2 Using Gamification Based Virtual Physical Therapy for Motivating Patients Towards Rehabilitation Exercises

2.5.3 Smart Sensors Enabled Physical Therapy Wearable Technology

2.5.4 Using Virtual Reality Headsets for Immersive Physical Rehabilitation Experience

2.5.5 Moderate Funding Activity for Wearable Physical Therapy Research

2.6. Wearable Therapy for Reducing and Reversing Neurological Conditions

2.6.1 Wearable Device for Detection of Epilepsy Seizures and Prevent Epilepsy-Related Deaths

2.6.2 Wearable Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Device for Migraine Treatment and Prevention

2.6.3 FDA Cleared Wearable Pain Relief Technology

2.6.4 Wearable Therapy for Managing Pain Associated With Migraine, Menstruation, Other Conditions

2.6.5 Wearable Therapy System for Treatment of Arthritis Associated Chronic Pain

2.6.6 Wearable for Device For Monitoring of Parkinson and Alzheimer's Disease Patients

2.6.7 High Federal Funding For Wearable Neurological Devices

2.7 Diabetes Management Wearable Largest Market Penetration in the Wearable Monitoring and Therapy Industry



3. Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunity

3.1 Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, and Sensor Miniaturization to Revolutionize Future of Medical Wearable Industry

3.2 Growth Opportunities: Wearable Enabling Remote Clinical Trials, Infant Monitoring, Wearable Imaging and Addresses Opioid Overdose Crisis

3.3 Strategic Imperatives for the Future of Wearable Monitoring and Therapy Device Industry



4. Key Industry Contacts

