2019 Study: Disruptive Technologies in Digital Health - EHR Optimization Platforms Will Have a Major Impact

This global research service provides extensive information about the three major disruptive technologies in the healthcare arena namely, Telehealth, mHealth and Virtual Clinical Trials.



The research highlights key trends in the Telehealth and Virtual Clinical Trials sector while covering various latest mHealth platforms in the market today, in addition to the current regulatory and ethical considerations in the digital health market.

Companies Mentioned



98point6

Ada Health

Apple

Bay Labs

Heal

Omada Health

Oscar Health

Pear Therapeutics

Solv Health

Suki

World Health Organization

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings: Digital Health



2. The Digital Health Industry Landscape

2.1 Prefacing the Current Concept of Digital Health

2.2 Digital Health Involves a Diverse Spectrum of Healthcare Specialities

2.3 Various Technology Segmentations of the Digital Health Industry



3. Digital Health & Healthcare

3.1 Digital Health Promises to Deliver Better Healthcare Solutions

3.2 Evolution of Digital Technologies in Healthcare

3.3 Various Disruptive Technologies Have Shaped the Concept of Digital Health Over the Years



4. The Digital Health Eco-system of Telehealth, mHealth, and Health IT

4.1 Novel Platforms Uniting Multiple Digital Health Technologies are Emerging



5. World Health Organization's Guidelines for the Global the Digital Health Industry

5.1 World Health Organization is Aiding the Global Digital Health Intervention



6. Ethical Considerations and Policies Affecting the Digital Health Industry

6.1 Ethical factors and Policy Making Impacts the Potential Progress of the Digital Health Industry



7. Opportunities to be Capitalized on in the Digital Health Industry

7.1 Digital Health Challenges Need to be Overcome to Transform Healthcare



8. Segment Assessment - Telehealth and Telemedicine

8.1 Telemedicine was Born by Harnessing Telecommunication Capabilities

8.2 Telemedicine and Telehealth are Distinctly Different Fields

8.3 Cloudbreak Health - A Telemedicine Solutions Provider

8.4 Doctor On Demand - A Virtual Care Provider



9. The Emergence of Virtual Clinical Trials

9.1 Virtual Clinical Trials Set to Change the Approach to Clinical Trials

9.2 Virtual Clinical Trials will Increase the Success Rate of Clinical Trial Outcomes

9.3 Virtual Clinical Trial Service Providers - IQVIA and Science37



10. Industry Landscape of selected companies

10.1 Omada Health and 98point6 - Company Profile

10.2 Heal and Suki - Company Profile

10.3 Apple Watch and Ada Health - Company Profile

10.4 Bay Labs and Pear Therapeutics - Company Profile

10.5 Oscar Health and Solv Health - Company Profile



11. Growth Opportunities

11.1 Growth Opportunity 1: mHealth Platform Providing Singular Solution

11.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Conducive Regulations and Frameworks Needed for Digital Health

11.3 Growth Opportunity 3: EHR Optimization Platforms will Have a Major Impact



