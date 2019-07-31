Global Diaper (Baby and Adult) Market 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the global diaper market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, per capita consumption, and by region.



The baby diapers are worn by infants aged between 0-3 years that are not toilet trained. The baby diaper can be segmented on the basis of the utilization of diapers such as: Cloth Diapers (Flat Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers, All in One Cloth Diapers and All in Two Cloth Diaper), Disposable Diapers (Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers, Regular Disposable Diapers, Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers), Biodegradable Diapers, Swim Pants and Training Pants/Pull-Up Pants.



An adult diaper is a diaper specially designed to be worn by a person suffering from problems like incontinence, mobility impairment or severe diarrhea. Different types of adult diapers available in the market are: all in one cloth adult diaper, contour cloth adult diaper, prefold cloth adult diaper, waterproof pants, disposable adult diapers, and adult swim diapers.



The global diaper market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global diaper market is supported by various growth drivers, such as the aging population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, delayed toilet training of children in developed countries, increasing the literate female population, etc.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global diaper market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Diapers: An Overview

2.2 Baby Diapers: An Overview

2.2.1 Cloth Diapers

2.2.2 Disposable Diapers

2.2.3 Training Pants/Pull-Up Pants

2.2.4 Swim Pants

2.2.5 Biodegradable Diapers

2.3 Adult Diapers: An Overview

2.3.1 All-in-One Cloth Diaper

2.3.2 Contour Cloth Adult Diaper

2.3.3 Prefold Cloth Diaper

2.3.4 Waterproof Pants

2.3.5 Disposable Adult Diaper

2.3.6 Contour Cloth Adult Diaper

2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages of Diapers



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Diaper Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Diaper Market by Segments (Baby and Adult)

3.2 Global Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Baby Diaper Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Baby Diaper Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and MEA)

3.2.3 Global Baby Diaper Market by Segments (Disposable diapers, Swim Suit diapers, Cloth Diapers, Training nappy and others)

3.3 Global Baby Diaper Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Disposable Diaper Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Swimsuit Diaper Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Baby Cloth Diaper Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Training Nappy Diaper Market by Value

3.3.5 Other Baby Diaper Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Baby Diaper Market by Per Capita Consumption

3.4 Global Adult Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Adult Diaper Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Adult Diaper Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and MEA)



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Adult Diaper Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Baby Diaper Market by Segment

4.2 APAC Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.3 Latin America Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.4 Europe Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.5 MEA Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Disposable Diaper Market Share by Players

5.2 Asia Diaper Market Share by Players

5.2.1 Japan Baby and Adult Diaper Market Share by Players

5.2.2 China Diaper Market Share by Players

5.3 North America Diaper Market Share by Players

5.3.1 The US Disposable Diaper and Adult Diaper Market Share by Players

5.3.2 The US Training Pants Diaper Market Share by Players

5.4 Brazil Disposable Diaper Market Share by Players



6. Company Profiles



Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnunhp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Personal Care Products , Baby Care Products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.