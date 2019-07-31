World Bioremediation Market Outlook to 2024 - Overview of the Top 10 Players & Second Tier Companies that Have the Potential to Be the Leaders in Future Years
The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in bioremediation and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. The research also explores its industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.
The scope also includes analysis of the bioremediation market based on type, applications, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for these segments.
The bioremediation market is segmented into three categories:
- By type: In situ and ex-situ bioremediation.
- By application: Water bodies, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, automotive and other industries.
- By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- An overview of the top ten bioremediation companies and second tier companies that has the potential to be the leaders in future years
- Global market analysis of the bioremediation industry, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Knowledge about new techniques for the decontamination of polluted soils
- Information on Geosyntec's cost-effective bioremediation solution for the groundwater contamination
- Description of products, technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies of top 10 bioremediation companies
- Discussion on new product launches and key developments in the field of bioremediation
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Intended Audience
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition
- Evolution of Bioremediation
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Significant New Product Launches
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Key Developments in the Field of Bioremediation
- New Techniques for the Decontamination of Polluted Soils
- Deployment of Fungi to Lower the Toxicity Left from the Aftermath of the Fires in North Bay, Calif.
- Geosyntec's Cost-Effective Bioremediation Solution for the Groundwater Contamination
- Bioremediation of Hydrocarbon Contaminated Soil at Kuujjuaq Airport, Canada
- Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Rising Number of Industrial Sectors
- Emerging Technologies in Bioremediation
Chapter 4 Market Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Type
- In situ Bioremediation
- Ex situ Bioremediation
- Market Analysis, by Application
- Water Bodies
- Mining
- Petrochemicals and Other Chemicals
- Agriculture
- Natural Calamity-Affected Areas
- Service Stations and Shipyards
- Others
- Market Analysis, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Companies Considered While Selecting the Top 10 Companies
- Selected Top 10 Companies
- Key Companies, by Region
- Strategy Analysis
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Top 10 Companies
- Altogen Labs
- Carus Corp.
- Drylet LLC
- Envirogen Technologies Inc.
- Kankyo Group
- Microgen Biotech Ltd.
- Regenesis
- Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.
- Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.
- Verde Environmental Group
- Other Key Companies
- Geovation Engineering P.C.
- JRW Bioremediation LLC
- Probiosphere Inc.
- Renovagen Ltd.
- RNAS Remediation Products
