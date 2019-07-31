World Bioremediation Market Outlook to 2024 - Overview of the Top 10 Players & Second Tier Companies that Have the Potential to Be the Leaders in Future Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Ten Bioremediation Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in bioremediation and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. The research also explores its industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.



The scope also includes analysis of the bioremediation market based on type, applications, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for these segments.



The bioremediation market is segmented into three categories:

By type: In situ and ex-situ bioremediation.

By application: Water bodies, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, automotive and other industries.

By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.



This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

An overview of the top ten bioremediation companies and second tier companies that has the potential to be the leaders in future years

Global market analysis of the bioremediation industry, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Knowledge about new techniques for the decontamination of polluted soils

Information on Geosyntec's cost-effective bioremediation solution for the groundwater contamination

Description of products, technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies of top 10 bioremediation companies

Discussion on new product launches and key developments in the field of bioremediation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Evolution of Bioremediation

Future Outlook and Expectations

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Significant New Product Launches

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Key Developments in the Field of Bioremediation

New Techniques for the Decontamination of Polluted Soils

Deployment of Fungi to Lower the Toxicity Left from the Aftermath of the Fires in North Bay, Calif.

Geosyntec's Cost-Effective Bioremediation Solution for the Groundwater Contamination

Bioremediation of Hydrocarbon Contaminated Soil at Kuujjuaq Airport, Canada

Analysis of Market Opportunities

Rising Number of Industrial Sectors

Emerging Technologies in Bioremediation

Chapter 4 Market Analysis

Market Analysis, by Type

In situ Bioremediation

Ex situ Bioremediation

Market Analysis, by Application

Water Bodies

Mining

Petrochemicals and Other Chemicals

Agriculture

Natural Calamity-Affected Areas

Service Stations and Shipyards

Others

Market Analysis, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Companies Considered While Selecting the Top 10 Companies

Selected Top 10 Companies

Key Companies, by Region

Strategy Analysis

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Top 10 Companies

Altogen Labs

Carus Corp.

Drylet LLC

Envirogen Technologies Inc.

Kankyo Group

Microgen Biotech Ltd.

Regenesis

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.

Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

Verde Environmental Group

Other Key Companies

Geovation Engineering P.C.

JRW Bioremediation LLC

Probiosphere Inc.

Renovagen Ltd.

RNAS Remediation Products

