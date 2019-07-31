Heard Capital Hires Priya Kaftan as Head of Investor Relations and Product Strategy

- Kaftan previously was with Silver Point Capital for 11 years -

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset management firm Heard Capital LLC today announced that Priya Kaftan has joined the firm as its Head of Investor Relations and Product Strategy.



Ms. Kaftan most recently was a Senior Associate at Silver Point Capital, L.P., a credit and special situations hedge fund. From 2008 until her resignation earlier this year to join Heard Capital, Ms. Kaftan’s responsibilities included managing relationships with the firm’s existing and prospective institutional investors, communications and new product development.

William Heard, Heard Capital's founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Priya to the Heard Capital team. She has the skill set and experience from Day One to provide outstanding service to our partners and clients, along with valuable guidance to our team on meeting investors' evolving needs."

Mr. Heard continued, "The effort we initiated at the start of last year to carefully begin putting in place the foundation on which to build scale over time continues to bear fruit. It is a significant credit to our supporters and partners, our team, our accomplishments to-date, and our potential, for another highly experienced professional to leave a blue chip firm for the opportunity Heard Capital offers."

Prior to Silver Point Capital, Ms. Kaftan was a Vice President in JP Morgan’s Syndicated and Leveraged Finance group. In that role, she structured leveraged loan and high yield transactions for clients in the energy, metal, mining, packaging and chemicals sectors. Ms. Kaftan also served as an Associate and Analyst in the group.

Ms. Kaftan holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Business Administration from Boston University.

About Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital is a Chicago-based asset management firm investing globally in six sectors: technology, media, telecommunications, financial, industrials, and energy.

More information on the firm can be found by visiting www.heardcapital.com .

CONTACT: info@heardcapital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.