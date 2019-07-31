VelocityEHS Announces Key Leadership Changes as Part of Company’s Continued Innovation & Growth   

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, today announced the promotion of Matt Airhart to president and COO of VelocityEHS. In his new role, Airhart will oversee the day-to-day operations of the business, while Glenn Trout, who remains as CEO of the company, will focus on the next phase of innovation and the long-term growth strategy for VelocityEHS.

“With the continued growth of VelocityEHS, we believe this new senior executive leadership structure will better match our operating model and our ability to execute against future acquisition plans,” said Trout. “Matt’s experience working with customers and deep domain expertise make him the ideal leader for our business, ensuring we operate effectively as we scale."

The largest EHS solution provider in the industry, VelocityEHS has driven substantial and profitable growth through product innovation, sales expansion and strategic acquisitions. More than 18,000 customers worldwide across nearly all industries trust VelocityEHS to safeguard their frontline employees, manage risk and meet their compliance obligations.

“This is an exciting time for VelocityEHS, and it’s a privilege to take on this expanded role,” said Airhart. “Our best-in-class solutions and commitment to innovation ensure VelocityEHS will continue to serve as the benchmark for the EHS industry. I look forward to working with the team to continue to serve our customers and help build upon this incredible brand.”

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .





