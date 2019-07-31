Minister Shahid sends Throne Day greetings to Morocco

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sent a message conveying good wishes to His Excellency Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“On the jubilant occasion of Throne Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, I wish to convey warm felicitations and well wishes to your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Morocco.

I sincerely hope that the brotherly relations existing between our two countries will further strengthen in the years ahead. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”



