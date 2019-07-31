CannabisNewsWire Recaps BTN’s Highly Anticipated Cannabis Drinks Expo

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – San Francisco, the City by the Bay, was the backdrop of not only the world’s arguably most beautiful water inlet, but also the first-ever global cannabis drinks-focused expo and conference. On July 25, 2019, drinks professionals, producers, manufacturers, brand owners, distilleries and brewers gathered at the South San Francisco Conference Center for the first-of-its-kind Cannabis Drinks Expo. Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, this expo shined a spotlight on the skyrocketing legal cannabis market and provided insight into its future brimming with opportunity.



A must-attend event for those curiously eying the future of the burgeoning U.S. cannabis industry, it also covered key issues surrounding the likelihood and timescale for legalization to other countries, as well as the impact of legalized cannabis on the traditional alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks markets. A core theme was growing a new business, where presenters shared keys for success. Jeff Maser, president and CEO of Tinley Beverages, was one of many high-profile speakers. In his keynote address, Maser discussed major challenges to growth and provided crucial insight for the cannabis drinks category to move into mainstream. Bill Silver, CEO of Cannacraft, discussed the new segment’s vast potential, giving an inspiring talk on “Grass into Glass: Tapping the Market for Cannabis Beverages.”

Front-and-center of the expo was the opportunity for businesses from all sides of the beverage industry to network, meet counterparts and focus on future potential for the cannabis drinks sector, which, according to Canaccord Genuity, is on course to hit $600 million by 2022 with revenues that “could outpace the general demand for cannabis products by over two times, capturing 20 percent of the market for marijuana edibles.” With increased interest and widening of the legal cannabis industry, the event put a spotlight on the future of edibles – beverages, in particular – and the section of the industry where major names like Molson Coors, Heineken and Constellation Brands are all detailing plans to explore and potentially stake claims.

“The fantastic turnout by both vendors and attendees at this inaugural Cannabis Drinks Expo was hugely encouraging and gives great confidence in the future of this market segment,” said CannabisNewsWire Director of Corporate Sales Matt Ernst. “The networking was very well facilitated by the venue. Traffic at vendor booths was heavy and constant throughout the event, and no doubt everybody went home both exhausted and enthused by the connections made. We can’t wait for the next Cannabis Drinks Expo!”

“We are very pleased with the great visibility that CannabisNewsWire was able to build ahead of our highly anticipated Cannabis Drinks Expo,” said Ankita Okate, head of events and global growth officer of Beverage Trade Network. “The momentum that we were able to reach will propel opportunities for all participants fortunate to take part in the promising future that awaits the growing space of cannabis-infused beverages.”

