Accellera Announces Public Source Code Repository

SystemC Reference Implementation to be first publicly available sources in GitHub

“We have seen a great deal of interest from developers that would like access to our open source reference implementations directly from a code repository so that they can create their own fork for easy adaptation to their specific projects,” stated Martin Barnasconi, Accellera Technical Committee Chair. “The public repository will provide a more direct interaction with the community and offers a platform to quickly resolve issues or bugs found. We envision other Accellera working groups to follow with additional open source implementations.”

The Accellera public repository will be hosted at GitHub and will initially contain the SystemC reference implementation. It will be available to the community to clone or fork for their specific use. The public repository will also contain the latest bug fixes. Alongside the new public repository, the Accellera private repository remains available for Accellera member companies, containing the latest enhancements and new features. Accellera will continue to release its supplemental material via the Accellera download pages and will update the public repositories at these release dates.

About Accellera Systems Initiative

Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for profit organization dedicated to create, support, promote and advance system-level design, modeling and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit www.accellera.org . Find out more about membership . Follow @accellera on Twitter or to comment, please use #accellera. Accellera Global Sponsors are: Cadence; Mentor, A Siemens Business; and Synopsys.



