Axcient Announces Angus Robertson Honored with C-Suite Award by the Denver Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Angus Robertson, the company’s chief revenue officer, has been honored with a prestigious C-Suite award by the Denver Business Journal. Robertson is part of a select group of honorees that has demonstrated a commitment to community involvement and contributions, leadership in business, and organizational success.



As CRO at Axcient, Robertson leads the strategic direction of the Sales and Marketing division, revenue generation processes, operations, marketing, and ensuring key departments are aligned to create the best experience for MSPs. He has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and technology, and he is passionate about how technology can be applied to solve business problems.

“We have an enormous amount of confidence in Angus and his ability to drives results,” said David Bennett, chief executive officer at Axcient. “This award is well-deserved, and we look forward to his future success at Axcient in his newly appointed role as CRO. Thank you to the Denver Business Journal for recognizing the standout leaders in our great city.”

The C-Suite honorees are those of the utmost professional caliber, standing out as leaders in their community, and who others look to as an example of success in business. To see the full list of award winners, please click here .

To learn more about Axcient, a fast-growing technology companies in Denver, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

pr@axcient.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.