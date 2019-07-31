Questex’s IECSC Florida Announces Exciting New Initiatives in Fort Lauderdale

Celebrating 22 years as the leading spa and wellness show in the southeast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) will celebrate its 22nd year as the southeast’s leading spa and wellness show October 6-7, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale. More than 5,500 spa and wellness professionals are expected to convene at the Broward County Convention Center for cutting-edge education and to purchase products from more than 200 exhibitors.



New for 2019, IECSC Florida is offering education on Beauty and Healthcare & Wellness—plus in response to the success from last year, an expanded offering of CBD focused education. In the exhibit hall, attendees will find dedicated Medical Spa and Healthcare & Wellness Pavilions, as well as many exhibitors offering CBD products. The attention to these areas is in response to the growing interests and trends for CBD, Medical Spa, Beauty and Healthcare & Wellness in the spa industry.

CBD EDUCATION & PRODUCTS

IECSC Florida brings you more in-depth knowledge on CBD usage in the spa. Plus, many exhibitors will be showcasing their latest products with CBD, including: FarmHouse Fresh, GoGreen Hemp, Oh That Glow, Primal Healing, Vision One Naturals—PLUS, MANY MORE!

MEDICAL SPA

From Medical Spa 101 to technique specific classes, IECSC Florida has everything you need to learn about the latest advancements in medical spas. IECSC Florida will also have a dedicated Medical Spa Pavilion making it easier for you to find what you need for your medical spa.

HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS

Join Dr. Daniel Pavlik on Sunday, October 6 for a free session on Bridging the Gap Between Healthcare and Wellness. This session is a great opportunity for spa professionals to learn why they should incorporate healthcare services into their spas, such as: chiropractor services, physical therapy, and nutrition.

BEAUTY EDUCATION

Many spas offer salon services and we want to make sure you’re armed with the knowledge to offer the latest trends to your clients. IECSC Florida is proud to present Sherry Ratay, an internationally-acclaimed, celebrity colorist, award-winning color expert and salon owner. Join Sherry for a free session and learn all about the balayage coloring technique—and for those of you who want to take a deeper dive, there’s a Hands-On Workshop with Sherry available for a separate fee.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE MOBILE APP

Download MyEventPlan from the Apple Store or Google Play. Then open MyEventPlan and search for IECSC Florida to get access to show schedule, exhibitor list and more.

“We’re thrilled that this regional show continues to grow,” says Kathy Gruttadauria, Show Director for IECSC events. “The success of this event is due to our loyal and supportive exhibitors, committed staff and the engaged regional market. Last year was our largest Florida event to date, and we thank everyone who was a part of it.”

Education at IECSC Florida consists of more than 32 free classes and 37 conference classes, which are presented by industry-leading practitioners and experts. Professionals attend these classes to learn about new services, trends, treatments and products, including: CIDESCO USA Education; Advanced Business Seminars in CBD and Your Profitable American Spa; Targeted Learning Tracks with areas of focus in: Business Building, Esthetics, Wellness, Medical Spa, Social Media & Marketing and Makeup; Advanced Education Workshops in Business, CBD in the Spa, Facial Treatments and more; a free special workshop on Healthcare & Wellness; and two Beauty Focused Education classes—a free Intro balayage and a deep-dive, hands-on workshop.

Participating companies include new and innovative brands, as well as industry leaders such as: Repêchage, Éminence Organic Skin Care, Revitalash, Circadia by Dr. Pugliese, FarmHouse Fresh, Image Skincare, The HydraFacial Company, Cosmedix and hundreds of others. IECSC events draw spa owners, managers, estheticians, cosmetologists, massage therapists, medical estheticians, dermatologists and other industry professionals to its shows.

To register to attend, visit www.iecscflorida.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kathy Gruttadauria at kgruttadauria@questex.com .

A LOOK AHEAD AT FUTURE IECSC EVENTS

IECSC New York 2020

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa professionals are available at the largest Northeast spa and wellness event, IECSC New York. Scheduled for March 8-10, 2020 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, IECSC New York features more than 16,300 attendees, 325 exhibitors and a leading conference program. Celebrating its 18th year, IECSC New York will once again co-locate with IBS New York. For more information, please visit www.iecscnewyork.com .

IECSC Chicago 2020

Celebrating its 4th year, the newest addition to the IECSC family is scheduled to take place at McCormick Place on April 18-20, 2020. The event attracts thousands of spa and wellness professionals in the Midwest, along with 65,000 beauty professionals from the co-located America’s Beauty Show who receive free access to the IECSC exhibit hall. Attendees congregate to meet with more than 200 exhibitors, attend 50 free classes, Targeted Learning Tracks and 10 in-depth workshops. For show information, please visit www.iecscchicago.com .

IECSC Las Vegas 2020

IECSC Las Vegas will take place June 27-29, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Celebrating its 29th year, the show will feature products and services from more than 600 of the top skincare and wellness companies and a conference program with more than 125 free classes. 22,200 of the country’s most elite industry members will convene at IECSC Las Vegas to see the latest trends, learn the latest techniques and purchase the latest products in the spa and medical spa market. IECSC Las Vegas will once again co-locate with IBS Las Vegas, bringing the world of beauty, spa and wellness under one roof. For show information, please visit www.iecsclasvegas.com .

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and a partnership with America Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

www.iecsc.com

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer’s behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

