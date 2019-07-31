Synthetic Latex Polymers Market To Reach USD 41.07 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Size – USD 28.93 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Synthetic Latex Polymers Industry Trends –The rise in demand for coatings and paints

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in demand for synthetic polymers in coatings and paints, reduced demand for solvent-based adhesives and expansion in the electronics and construction sector have resulted in boosting synthetic latex polymer market.

The global synthetic latex polymers market is forecast to reach USD 41.07 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The synthetic latex polymers market is projected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in demand for synthetic polymers in coatings and paints, reduced demand for solvent-based adhesives and expansion in electronics and construction sector are some of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market. The rising demand for coatings & paints due to the expansion of different end-user industries like the automotive sector is also bolstering the growth of the market.

In the growth and expansion of the market, regional dynamics plays an integral role. In the majority of the regions, synthetic latex polymers find optimized application in paints and coatings, which is continuously driving the market. However, Southeast Asia and China are exceptions in this context. As an instance, synthetic latex polymers is extensively applied in the adhesive industry of China. The reason for the extensive use of this type of polymers in China's adhesive industry is because the region is a dominant producer of biaxially-oriented polypropylene tapes. This type of tapes requires latex polymers in high volumes. These regions hold significant opportunity for the expansion of the synthetic latex market that is needed to be tapped by its producers.

In context to region, North America holds a dominant position in the synthetic latex polymers market. Factors like high demand of paint and coating products in this region, from end-user industries like the automotive sector is contributing to the market share occupied by this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The synthetic latex polymer market held a market share of USD 28.93 Billion in the year 2018. The market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In regards to Type, the Styrene Acrylic segment generated the highest revenue of USD 10.13 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors like the varied application of this type of synthetic latex polymers in architectural coatings, roof coatings, and binders contribute to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Raw Materials, the market has been segmented into Styrene, Butadiene, and Others. Among these three segments, the Styrene segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 15.91 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors like the extensive application of this raw material in different types of synthetic latex polymers like Styrene Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Coatings & Paints segment is dominating the market that holds the largest market share of 51.0% in 2018 with the fastest growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by this segment is the result of high demand and various application of coatings & paints in different end-user industries. The expansion of various end-user industries like the construction sector and the automotive industry propels the demand for coatings and paints that contributes to the growth rate of this segment.

In regards to region, North America holds the second-largest market share of 25.0% in 2018 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Factors like high demand of paint and coating products in this region, from end-user industries like the automotive sector is contributing to the market share occupied by this region.

Key participants include BASF, Wacker Chemie, Synthomer, Dow, Celanese, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei, ARLANXEO, Trinseo, and OMNOVA Solutions.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global synthetic latex polymers market according to Type, Raw Materials, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Styrene-Butadiene

Styrene Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyvinyl Acetate

Others

Raw Materials type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Butadiene

Styrene

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Coatings & Paints

Nonwovens

Adhesives & Sealants

Carpets

Paper & Paperboard

Others

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Construction sector

Automotive industry

Electronics sector

Textile industry

Healthcare sector

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

