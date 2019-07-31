Leading Zero Trust Access Security Provider Pulse Secure Becomes a Member of MSPAlliance®

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions to both enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has become a member of the MSPAlliance, the oldest managed services group and the only accrediting and standards based body created specifically for the managed services provider industry.



Recognizing the push towards utility computing and an expectation for workforce mobility, multi-cloud performance and Zero Trust defenses, organizations are increasingly relying on MSSPs – fueling double digit growth for Secure Access services. Through its Access Now program, Pulse Secure works with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to enable Secure Access as a service. By offering versions of its award-winning Pulse Access Suite packaged specifically for service providers, Pulse Secure helps partners cost-effectively accelerate differentiation and build out their service portfolios to meet the massive demand for protected connectivity to cloud applications and hybrid IT resources.

“We’re pleased to be a member of the MSPAlliance and lend our voice to the evolution of the managed services and cloud services industry,” said Matt Weaver, vice president at Pulse Secure. “As digital risks grow, security solutions that support hybrid IT growth and strengthen overall security posture are increasingly critical to the acceptance and success of managed services and cloud solutions.”

The Pulse Access Suite delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators. Pulse Secure partners can help their customers centrally manage Zero Trust Secure Access to applications, resources and services that are delivered on-premise, in private cloud and public cloud environments.

The company’s Access Suite comprises VPN and cloud access, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IoT device visibility, Software Defined Perimeter (SDP), Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) solutions.

Pulse Secure also offers integrated Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) functionality that complements its Secure Access solution set by offering direct device-to-application/resource secure connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification, including geo location and behavior-based anomaly detection. In effect, SDP extends Zero Trust capabilities while delivering provisioning simplicity, security posture fortification and lower total cost of ownership.

“We are delighted to have Pulse Secure as a member of our global association,” said Celia Weaver, MSPAlliance president. “By upholding the MSPAlliance Managed Service Provider’s Code of Ethics, Pulse Secure will work with MSPAlliance, as well as their industry peers, to help ensure the integrity of the managed services and cloud profession.”

Pulse Secure previously announced new Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) packaging of its award-winning Pulse Access Suite. The solution offers service providers an accelerated, cost-effective means to differentiate and build out their service portfolio to meet the massive demand for protected connectivity to cloud applications and hybrid IT resources. Pulse makes a a full range of Authorized Education Training Courses available to Pulse Secure customers and partners through its network of global education partners.

About MSPAlliance

With over 30,000 corporate members worldwide, the MSPAlliance is a very powerful and influential global network of IT professionals. MSPAlliance works in a collaborative effort with service providers, technology enabling vendors, governmental bodies as well as other industry associations, to further the acceptance of the managed services and cloud industry to the business consumer. MSPAlliance Member companies are able to achieve MSP and Cloud Certifications including, SSAE 16 Audits and ultimately achieve certification through the MSPAlliance MSP/Cloud Verify Program™.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 20,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance.

Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

