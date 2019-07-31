Stonehenge Capital invests $3 million into TechR2, creating new jobs in rural Ohio

Successful investment follows creation of the Ohio Rural Jobs Act

/EIN News/ -- PATASKALA, Ohio, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pataskala media and data security company, TechR2, LLC, today received a $3 million investment from Stonehenge Capital for capital investment and to increase its workforce as TechR2 further expands its operations in rural Ohio to meet industry demands.



Founded by Sepp Rajaie in 1997, TechR2 has utilized its patented Tear-A-Byte® “Track-Contain-Destroy-Verify” media destruction method to become a leader in the industry, helping its clients mitigate risks that might arise from data at rest. TechR2’s media destruction solutions are designed to meet the high demand for data security and decommissioning needs in this age of security breaches. TechR2 services Fortune 500 companies and has recently been named IBM’s global service provider. Stonehenge’s investment will allow TechR2 to expand its operations to meet the demands of the IBM partnership.

The more than 30-employee company uses a patented process that tracks all loose media on data bearing devices that have failed or are being decommissioned, securely contains it, and ultimately destroys the data contained thereon with a verification process that is unmatched in the industry. TechR2 provides its solution on-site within the four walls of the client’s facility, ensuring that the client never loses control of its data.TechR2’s multiple ISO certifications further serve to ensure compliance with the world’s highest data security standards, and its Zero Landfill Policy complies with responsible “green” initiatives. Since its inception, the company has built a reputation for being a cost-efficient, one-stop nationwide data and media management solution provider.

“Today’s modern digital landscape is rapidly changing, and we are constantly innovating and working to meet the ongoing needs of our clients,” said Sepp Rajaie, CEO of TechR2. “With Stonehenge’s investment, we will be able to invest in our clients’ futures to make sure they, as well as their customers, are secure and protected.”

This investment is the first of many by Stonehenge in small businesses located in rural Ohio that are poised for growth but lack access to affordable growth capital.

“Stonehenge’s investment will go toward supporting the continued growth of TechR2 in rural Ohio,” said L’Quentus Thomas, Director at Stonehenge Capital. “When TechR2 needed growth capital to meet industry and contract demands, Stonehenge Capital was available to meet the financing needs through the Ohio Rural Jobs Act.”

The Stonehenge Ohio Rural Fund was approved by the Ohio Development Services Agency to participate in the Ohio Rural Jobs Act, which was enacted in 2017 to provide access to growth capital for existing small businesses in rural Ohio.

“The Stonehenge Ohio Rural Fund serves the mission of the Ohio Rural Jobs Act by providing affordable growth capital to small businesses throughout rural Ohio in order to fill a gap in available capital needed by businesses in these areas,” Thomas said.

About Stonehenge Capital:

Since 1999, Stonehenge Capital ( www.stonehengecapital.com ) has operated at the nexus of finance and community development, providing transformational capital in underserved markets that has grown our nation’s small businesses, created jobs for hard-working families and revitalized urban and rural communities. Stonehenge Capital is not a typical finance firm – it is a thought leader in investment capital, producing strong returns for investors and impactful social returns for communities. Stonehenge Capital fosters collaboration across a team of seasoned and talented professionals in Baton Rouge, Columbus, New York, Dallas and other locations, who leverage two decades of expertise and relationships to provide innovative financing solutions where they are most needed on a national scale.

